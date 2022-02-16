Kingsley Coman nets late equaliser for Bayern Munich against RB Salzburg

Substitute Chukwubuike Adamu put the Austrian underdogs ahead after 21 minutes and it looked as if the six-time European champions would see their record unbeaten away run in the competition end
Coman (right) struck the late leveller. Picture: Andreas Schaad

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 22:20

Kingsley Coman struck a last-minute equaliser as Bayern Munich drew 1-1 at RB Salzburg in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Substitute Chukwubuike Adamu put the Austrian underdogs ahead after 21 minutes and it looked as if the six-time European champions would see their record unbeaten away run in the competition end at 21 games.

But Coman, who scored the winner against Paris St Germain in the 2020 final, latched onto Thomas Muller’s flick on to drill home at the far post.

Salzburg started in brisk fashion, but Bayern went close after 10 minutes when Serge Gnabry forced a smart save from Philipp Kohn.

Bayern fell behind after Karim Adeyemi drove at the home defence and Brenden Aaronson touched the ball into the path of Adamu.

The Nigerian, on as a 12th-minute substitute for the injured Noah Okafor, wasted no time in sweeping it past Sven Ulreich in the Bayern goal.

Aaronson soon forced a fine low save from Ulreich and English referee Michael Oliver ruled there was no contact from Benjamin Pavard when Karim Adeyemi fell theatrically in the Germans’ box.

Leroy Sane flashed a shot wide at the other end and Bayern dominated the second period without creating too many chances.

Kohn denied Kingsley Coman and Sane as Bayern belatedly bared their teeth.

But the visitors were fortunate when Ulreich thwarted Adeyemi and the outstretched Pavard brilliantly blocked Adamu’s follow-up effort.

