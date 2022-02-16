Collingwood Cup: John McGovern inspires Queens as they end DCU’s reign

Holders DCU crashed out of this season’s Irish universities competition going down 5-0 to Queens University Belfast at Glasnevin.

John McGovern scored a hat-trick, the other goals coming from Ronan Young and an own goal.

UCD progressed to next week’s semi-finals with a 3-0 win over UCC at Belfield. Opting not to use any of their SSE Airtricity squad ahead of their Premier Division opener at Shamrock Rovers, the Belfield men still dominated the tie.

A well-struck Ciaran Behan free on the half-hour put them in front at the break. Adam Lennon doubled the lead shortly after and Behan sealed the win with his second.

NUI Galway had little difficulty accounting for Ulster University at the AUL in a 7-1 rout. NUIG were 5-0 ahead at the break. Rob Silke and Victor Udeze scoring two each, with Dean O’Shea also on target. Aaron Dossen and Alex Rogers added two more on the restart before Lorcan O’Grady hit a UU consolation.

The tightest of the four quarter-finals was at Maynooth where the home side managed to edge out Trinity 3-2 thanks to Luke Neville’s second-half winner. Maynooth led 2-0 at the break with goals from a Jack Reynolds penalty and Sven Biansumba. TCD levelled early in the second half after Jem Campion and Jay Walsh hit two quick goals. But on 65 minutes midfielder Neville fired the winner.

NUI Galway face Queens and UCD play Maynooth in next week’s semi-finals.