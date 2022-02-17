Damien Duff can’t wait for ‘biggest day’ of his professional life

Friday night’s managerial debut for Damien Duff will be preceded by his customary afternoon sleep but he admits this bow for Shelbourne exceeds anything he experienced as a player.

That’s some statement.

Duff, lest we forget, won 100 caps for his country, first sampled the Premier League at Blackburn and was part of Chelsea’s first two Premier League-winning squads in the Roman Abramovich era.

Nothing within that reservoir, he emphasises, rivals what he’ll sense and feel at a packed Tolka Park or when leading the Reds into battle at Richmond Park against St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45pm).

Being unable to kick a ball with his trusty left foot doesn’t diminish the burst of adrenaline.

“Outside of having my two kids, and young Woody had his heart operation, Friday will be hands-down the biggest day of my life, above anything as a player,” he asserted.

“This is the most I’ve ever been out of my comfort zone. Whereas football was natural to me since I was six and grew up with a ball at my feet, I never had any plans.

“After retiring at 35, I dipped my toe in the coaching and was shit at it.

“Then, I decided to try to work harder, get better, and that’s how I’ve ended up at Tolka on a rainy Wednesday night, I guess.”

Those vulnerabilities that seemed to be freed from Duff once he got on the pitch have returned.

Shels, he stresses, are operating full-time on a part-time budget and he won’t consider himself a failure if he doesn’t last his first season as senior boss.

“As regards to being high profile, it is what it is,” he says when it’s pointed out that his is the most high-profile League of Ireland appointment since John Giles in 1977.

“I know there will be a lot of eyes on me and there’s probably begrudgers who want me to fail — no problem.

“Either way, I think I’ve won. If I have a disaster and I’m sacked or whatever, what’s the worst that can happen? I’ve lost my job.

“Millions of people have lost their lives in the last couple of years, I’d just be losing a job.

“Likewise, if it goes well, I won’t get too carried away. I never did as a player or a person so if I do well or if it’s a disaster, it’s the same end-game. I’ll just go home and have a glass of red (wine) so it’s no problem.”

He’s applying the same mindset to matchday.

“I’ll deliver my team meeting to the players on Thursday morning and Friday is a chill day,” he outlined.

“I’ll mirror what I did as a player by going back to bed and having a sleep. I need that.

“I’ll try to stay calm, go for a run, because people look and say: ‘Oh, he’s an ex-footballer.’

“I don’t expect success because I’m one of those ex-footballers who think it’ll be given to them. That’s probably why I’m working harder than ever. I don’t expect anything to be given to me.

“If anything, you talk about debuts, I’m more nervous than anything I’ve done in my life but nerves are good, I guess.”

Since being appointed to the newly-promoted side in November, he’s overhauled the squad and helped out his newcomers where possible.

“I’ve said I’m there for them 24/7 and I’m helping lads to move in after going on Daft.ie to get them property,” he revealed. “I’m actively trying to get lads jobs just to up their wage because what they’re earning here isn’t enough.

“I’d like to think that I’ve given them everything in every department, like driving lads to scans. It’s been a real eye-opener.

“I am as emotional as any fan or player. I live for Friday nights and this is a special time but the most important bit is delivering on the pitch.”