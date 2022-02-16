Treaty United still trying to find their feet in sporting Limerick

On the 40th anniversary of their last major triumph of FAI Cup success, senior soccer in Limerick is finally beginning to find its pace.

The velocity Treaty United are operating at in the second tier won’t appease those seeking the gratification a rush of glory brings but their chequered history since Eoin Hand delivered the Blue Riband in 1982 justifies the approach.

That has encompassed managerial stints by A-listers, such as Northern Ireland’s 1982 World Cup hero Billy Hamilton, future England boss Sam Allardyce and his assistant Neil McDonald — along with a failed invite for Roy Keane to take charge.

Visits to the High Court by various owners have been plentiful, including one case that’s ongoing.

There was a visit to Thomond Park lined up in 2010 for Barcelona that was blocked by the FAI.

Throughout it all, a common link of tumult pervaded. Limerick’s football team, in its various guises, oscillated between the two divisions, jumping too from one venue to another, struggling to fertilise roots in a city and county renowned for its love of sport.

While hurling has thrived, stitching three All-Ireland titles from the last four after a 45-year drought and Munster has embraced the professional rugby era, soccer had been the poor relation.

Ironically, their amateur soccer stronghold maintained a competitive edge at national level throughout; Fairview Rangers, Pike Rovers or Ballynanty having a presence in six of the last 11 FAI Junior Cup finals. Limerick and their neighbours Clare have dominated the Oscar Traynor inter-league trophy in recent times too.

Cracking the League of Ireland code is a different story. There’s been more bust than boom attached to chasing that dream in Limerick, weather-beating the current custodians into charting a route underpinned by realism.

Treaty’s first-team men’s manager Tommy Barrett vanquishes any delusions by outlining the proposed timetable.

Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett with Marc Ludden a game against Cork City. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“To me, the target is to have a full-time professional squad after seven years,” said the Limerick local.

“We entered the First Division last year as amateur and will continue that for the upcoming 2022 season.

“I’d like to think we could reach semi-pro next year or 2024 but going full-time is too much of a major step to jump towards.

“I manage the team but am fully aware that we need to get our off-the-pitch stuff right first in order to progress.”

That’s what their club’s board are responsible for. Chaired by former Limerick City and County chief executive Conn Murray, he assembled directors from various backgrounds and specialities, from governance to the women’s game and broader sports.

Dave Mahedy, the retired sporting director of University Limerick, is central to the cause.

He first got involved with Limerick’s chequered national league tapestry shortly after relocating to the Midwest from his native Dublin in 1974, flanking Hand during the purple patch franked by the visit of Real Madrid in the European Cup.

Only a viable project would convince him to rekindle a direct involvement in re-establishing Limerick as a respectable outfit and that’s what he witnessed emerge from the demise which saw 2020 pass without a representative from the sporting hotbed participating in the League of Ireland.

“A group of likeminded people were brought together,” he explained. “Lots of things happened in the past with the aim of short-term gain but our motivation for becoming involved was to leave something substantial in the future.

“People must remember that we only got our licence from the FAI 12 months ago. In our first game, the commentator was calling up Trinity United!

“There is a long-term plan rather than getting results. I understand it will be difficult to manage expectations after overachieving in our first year by reaching the play-offs but our objective is to lay foundations.

“It’s all good and well me saying that but it’s dependent on putting in the correct structures and appointing the right people but we’re happy with progress on that front.” Mahedy could stand over that statement in the same week they headhunted Shane Keegan to lead their Academy operation.

As a former manager of Wexford, Galway and, rather controversially, Dundalk, the Carlow man has the credentials, as does Don O’Riordan appointed as head coach of their women’s national league team.

Keegan won’t have a clear run at recruitment, for the Pat O’Sullivan-led Limerick FC have not gone away and are pursuing their legacy case against the FAI through the court system. In the meantime, they are fielding teams in the U15 and U17 national leagues.

It is Barrett, however, whose front and centre, starting with tomorrow night’s trip to Wexford. In an era when a couple of players on the junior circuit have agents, he can’t land all his targets and was helpless to prevent seven of last year’s squads departing for rivals operating full-time set-ups.

Not that’s he’s discriminating but his squad is drawn primarily from north Munster, with four from Limerick, Tipperary and Galway apiece, five from Clare, two Dubliners and a couple of floaters in the Midlands.

“It’s football economics these days because the teams with money win things and finish higher up,” he reasons.

“We don’t pay money so we’re not under pressure, like Galway, Waterford or Cork. If we win, great but if we lose and as long as we’re competing, I’m happy.

“There’s a lot of excellent junior players in the Limerick region but the question is can they give the commitment of 32 weeks for no money?

“I can understand that, especially because we don’t promote the First Division very well in this country.

“People sometimes see the First Division as a similar standard to the Junior League but I don’t believe it is.”

Seeing is believing and both Barrett and Mahedy believe a target average attendance of 1,500 over the season is achievable.

“This is our first full season being able to open the stadium fully for fans and hospitality,” notes Mahedy.

“There has been a groundswell of support from the local business community about what we’re trying to achieve, realising patience is required.”

Limerick folk have waited long enough at this stage to grant the new broom that latitude.