Students of the game: Former Cork city duo grateful for UCC link

Former Cork City stars Conor McCarthy and Sean McLaughlin have paid tribute to the link-up between their former club and UCC, enabling the UK-based duo study for degrees while progressing their football careers.

McCarthy, 23, is now with St Mirren, while McLaughlin, 25, plays for Hull City and the pair emphasise the value of pursuing an education while targeting a professional football career.

With the League of Ireland kicking off on Friday, UCC is entering its sixth season as City’s primary shirt sponsor, while six of the current City squad avail of scholarships to attend UCC.

McCarthy graduated from UCC in 2020 with a degree in Economics Through Transformational Learning and believes the relationship between UCC and City enabled him to fulfil his potential both in the classroom and out on the pitch.

“I distinctly remember the stress of putting the final touches to my final year dissertation and it coinciding with the business end of the football season. My supervisor, Dr Robbie Butler, recognised the pressure I was under and was in constant dialogue with me to see how I was getting on and if there was anything he could do. I am so thankful for his input during my final year journey and it highlights the relationship between UCC and City. I am and will be forever grateful to the University and Cork City for allowing me to pursue my studies as I know it will open many doors for me in life after football.

“Before my move cross-channel was completed in January, I had around five months left in my degree. It was arranged between UCC and the club to let me sit my final year exams in the local university in Glasgow. This enabled me to finish my final exams while also not missing a day’s training. Being accommodated by the university, I finished my exams and received my degree."

Conor McCarthy playing for Cork City Pic: Doug Minihane.

McLaughlin graduated from UCC in 2019 with a degree in Business Information Systems.

“The relationship between Cork City and UCC was essential for my education. The college was very helpful with me if I had to miss lectures or delay deadlines. They made it really easy for me to both focus on football and get a great education.

“As a professional footballer you train most days from 9am-2pm, meaning you may miss some lectures in the morning. Greg Yelverton was someone in UCC who helped me massively to accommodate both football and college work. This could be something as simple as sending an email or phoning a lecturer, but it was a great help and took a lot of stress off me.

“Before I signed for Cork, UCC even contributed towards flights for me to go on trial at a club in Scotland. This was something I hugely appreciated and still remember to this day, I have Noel Healy and Mick Conroy to thank for that,” he said.

The back-up plan for life after football is vital to both players.

“I can’t stress enough how crucial it is to have a back-up plan," McCarthy said.

“I see it first-hand every day in the changing room. The conversation regularly comes up ‘What are you going to do after football?’ and 80% of lads haven’t an idea. Time flies and before you know it, football is a distant memory, and you need to find a way to pay the bills.

“There’s an old cliché of ‘you’re only one injury away from the end of your career’. For me, I can honestly say that has hit home recently more than ever. Having had ankle surgery at the beginning of December and having had my first spell on the sidelines, it really has put it all into perspective. If football was to stop in the morning, at least I have a university degree to fall back on and for that I’m so grateful."

McLaughlin concurred: “Obviously most young people want to make it as a professional footballer as soon as possible, but it is important to have some sort of qualification before or during your career.

“Many players worry about getting an education before their career ends so having a degree already completed takes a lot off your mind and you can focus purely on the football. With the quality of both coaches and facilities in a college like UCC, you can still develop your game while also getting an education.”