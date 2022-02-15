Stylish Man City crush Sporting to put Champions League tie to bed

Sporting 0 Man City 5

An outstanding, clinical performance, capped by a fine display from Bernardo Silva, rendered the second leg of this last 16 tie little more than a formality. Manchester City’s trip to face Sporting in Lisbon could hardly have gone any better and will have been noted with concern by their rivals in the competition.

From the moment Riyad Mahrez put City ahead in the seventh minute, there was little doubt about the outcome. Silva scored twice in the first half - the first a finish to remember - either side of a Phil Foden effort, as City assumed complete control before the break. Raheem Sterling produced another fine effort in the second half to complete a comprehensive win with the only surprise being they didn’t further extend the margin of victory.

The presence of four ex-Benfica players - Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva - in the City line-up added to the atmosphere inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade as they were reminded of their connection with Sporting’s city rivals every time they touched the ball.

But Guardiola’s side quickly took the sting out of the occasion when sliced open the home defence for the opening goal. Sporting had made a positive start but they had no answer when City pieced together an incisive move on the left that led to Silva pulling the ball back for Phil Foden.

Foden’s low shot struck the post and Kevin De Bruyne was on hand to roll the ball towards Mahrez who finished easily form close range. The effort was initially ruled out for offside before a lengthy review by the Var overruled the on-field decision.

Moments later City might have had a second after De Bruyne released Raheem Sterling on the counter-attack. John Stones, selected at right-back in the absence of Kyle Walker who started a three-game European ban, surged forward in support and was unfortunate to see his header drift wide after meeting Sterling’s cross.

The reprieve proved temporary and after 17 minutes, City were two up following Silva’s superb finish. Rodri and Sporting defender Matheus Reis challenged for a corner at the far post and when the ball dropped close to Silva, the midfielder struck a perfect half-volley that flew into the roof of the net.

It was to Sporting’s credit that they responded positively, regularly threatening down their right hand flank through Pedro Porro, the wing-back on loan from City, while a slip from Rodri almost let the home side in, much to the annoyance of Guardiola.

But City’s superiority was evident and it came a little surprise when they extended their lead in the 32nd minute. Once again Mahrez was involved, this time turning past a Sporting defender on the right hand side of the penalty area before playing a low cross that took out three more defenders on its way Foden who marked his 150th appearance for the club with a composed finish from close range.

Worse was to come for the home side as City who all but killed off the tie before interval. Joao Cancelo had been uncharacteristically wasteful in possession but he played an excellent pass over the Sporting backline to Sterling who pulled back for Silva to score his second with the help of a deflection off Goncalo Inacio.

Any suggestion Guardiola’s side might ease up after the interval when Silva met De Bruyne’s cross to head home for what he thought was his hat-trick. Once again, though, the on-field decision was overturned by Var who this time spotted the City midfielder was offside.

That proved to be only a temporary blip as the Premier League leaders remained in total control against a shell-shocked Sporting side who fell further behind when Sterling produced a finish to rival Silva’s earlier effort in the 58th minute.

The England winger, fresh from his hat-trick at Norwich on Saturday, appeared to have little on when he collected Silva’s pass 20 yards from goal but a sidestep created the space for Sterling to direct a curling shot into the top corner of Antonio Adan’s goal.

SPORTING LISBON (3-4-3): Adan 6; Inacio 5, Coates 5, Reis 5; Porro 6 (Neto 84, 6), Joao Palhinha 6, Nunes 8, Esgaio 6; Sarabia 6 (Slimani 75, 6), Paulinho 5 (Tabata 75, 6), Goncalves 6 (Ugarte 52, 6).

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Stones 7 (Zinchenko 61, 6), Dias 7, Laporte 7 (Ake 85, 6), Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 8, Rodri 7 (Fernandinho 73, 6), Silva 9 (Delap 85, 6); Mahrez 8, Foden 8 (Gundogan 61, 6), Sterling 7.

Referee: S Jovanovic (Serbia) 6.