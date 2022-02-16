Catching Shamrock Rovers this year 'probably unrealistic', says Ruaidhrí Higgins

A bit like constructing the walls of Derry, Ruaidhrí Higgins is predicting the rebuild of the city’s football club into title contenders to be a brick-by-brick job.

Delivering a first Premier Division crown for the club since 1997 was the target given to the rookie manager in April but Higgins feels outsiders are misreading the timeline attached to that aim.

While it’s understandable that news last year of chairman Phil O’Doherty becoming the latest billionaire on the island brought with it expectations of a splurge, Higgins insists the budget increase was already agreed.

It was still meaty enough to enhance his squad with a mixture of established league stars — like homebirds Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy — and emerging ones like goalkeeper Brian Maher and playmaker Brandon Kavanagh. Tabling three-year contracts and signing-on fees was crucial to prising the latter pair away from rivals in their Dublin habitat.

Another former Dundalk pair, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan, add quality, and luring Matt Smith away from St Pat’s demonstrated their financial muscle.

It typifies a long-term approach Higgins is wedded to, rather than becoming consumed by dislodging three in a row-chasing Shamrock Rovers in his first full season at the helm.

They won’t be long in gaining an early indication about their standing, for Dundalk, Rovers, and Damien Duff’s Shelbourne are first up in the schedule, starting with a trip to Higgins’ former club at Oriel Park on Friday.

“From my very first conversation with Philip, I knew exactly what I was working with last season and this season,” said Foyleside local Higgins, who left a job in the FAI as Stephen Kenny’s head scout to succeed Declan Devine.

“I know Philip sold his business after I took the job but regardless, the budget was always going to be there.

“Instant success isn’t a be all and end all. The chairman has been very clear from day one that he wants us to be successful over a longer period of time and not just a quick fix.

“We’re trying to give long-term contracts to make sure it’s sustainable over a longer period of time.

“If we’re signing players now, more often than not, it’s a 52-week contract. I think for the league to grow and develop and look after players, it has to go that way.

“There’s huge potential in the team but we’re also very aware it’s going to be a process that’ll take time.

“You have to be ambitious, of course, and we’ll try to win every game that we play but I see ourselves in a similar situation to St Pat’s, Bohemians, Dundalk, and Sligo Rovers.

“Making up that gap on Shamrock Rovers is probably unrealistic at this stage but it’s important that we at least close it.”

Ronan Boyce was one of the immovable objects that Higgins didn’t need an upgrade on. There’s shades of fellow Donegal native Séamus Coleman to the right-back’s repertoire and he feels Derry have recruited what they lacked.

“The likes of Michael and Fats (Patrick McEleney) were part of the Dundalk team that won leagues and cups,” he said. “There’s others too that have been winners throughout their careers and that can only be good in the dressing room for young lads like myself.

“We know that on our day, we’ll be capable of giving any team a game but having a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium behind us is the major plus. You can feel the buzz around during pre-season and hopefully we can deliver on that expectation of the fans.”

Clinching European qualification on the final day of last season was another fillip to fuel the excitement but there’s a genuine sense that the Candystripes’ supporters won’t be confined to sporadic bursts of joy in 2022.