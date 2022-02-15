Niamh Fahey eyes qualification despite 'distraction' of 100th cap

Niamh Fahey has aspirations to crown the year she becomes an Ireland centurion by sealing a first-ever major tournament qualification for Ireland’s women.

The Galwegian will earn her 100th cap in Wednesday afternoon’s Pinatar Cup game against Poland, the first of three friendly fixtures in Spain as build-up to the second half of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland are second in the table and well placed to cement a play-off for next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand but Fahey admits the absence of an international tournament rankles.

Now captain of English Championship leaders Liverpool, the defender had previous spells at Arsenal and Chelsea.

Her international career began almost 15 years ago when handed a debut by Noel King against hosts Portugal in the 2007 Algarve Cup.

“I'm going to be very proud, but at the minute I'm a little bit on edge, waiting to see if I’m playing against Poland,” Fahey said.

“It’s just a number at the end of the day and it is built up a bit more than it should be. I’m just passing time by trying to keep my head down, concentrate on what we are meant to be doing with game-plans etc.

“Hopefully over one of the three games I will make the 100th cap. It's an amazing thing to be on the verge of doing it but it's also a bit of a distraction because I'm waiting to see.

“Every time I put on the Ireland jersey it's a special feeling. It's an amazing honour and I'm so proud to do it every time, whether it's the first, the second, the fifth, it's just an amazing feeling every time you get the chance to wear the green jersey.”

Asked to select her favourite memory, she instead earmarks the near misses when strong starts to the campaign faded out.

Still, she has within her control some degree of control over Ireland ending their qualification hoodoo.

She said: “It's been fantastic to make 99 caps but one of the biggest things is not having made the step to a finals tournament.

“It's great having all these caps but not making a finals is a disappointment, so hopefully that will happen this campaign.

“We're in a good position and we have tough games coming up but I'm very confident that we can finally get across the line.”