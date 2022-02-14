Shane Keegan to head up Treaty Utd Academy

Treaty United have appointed former Wexford, Galway United and Dundalk manager Shane Keegan as the head of their Academy.
Keegan’s arrival at the First Division club coincides with the new EA Sports underage National League season for Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 sections beginning early next month.
Treaty United are the sole club in Limerick with teams in the national senior men’s and women’s national leagues, though Limerick FC still have sides in the underage leagues too.
Chairman Conn Murray was keen to acknowledge the experience that Shane will bring to Treaty United. “We are very excited as a club to welcome Shane to the academy set up, his national league experience will be invaluable to us as we are still finding our feet as a League of Ireland club.
“Shane will work across our academy set up, developing players, as we continue to support young local talent getting into our first teams” Keegan is relishing the new opportunity. “The club and I have spoken at length and I’m excited to add my experience, knowledge, and work ethic to Treaty United. I look forward to working with the coaches and players at the football club, and with the new season on the horizon, I look forward to adding to the building blocks in place and continue to develop players who will progress to play senior League of Ireland at the club”