Ian Morris has the experience to lift Waterford, says Eddie Nolan

Eddie Nolan insists his former Ireland teammate Ian Morris has the track record and nous to secure Waterford’s return to the Premier Division at the first attempt.

Nolan was a year younger than Morris when he broke into the Ireland U19 squad but now the duo are manager and captain of a Blues side starting their First Division campaign on Friday.

Waterford’s tag as pre-season favourites has much to do with retaining experienced stalwarts such as Nolan, keeper Brian Murphy, and Anthony Wordsworth from a squad beaten in the relegation play-off. However, the feat of owner Richard Forrester in enticing Morris to the south-east hotseat was a major fillip. At only 34, he secured promotion twice in three years from his maiden job at Shelbourne.

“For the first time in a number of years, it’s not a completely new Waterford squad starting the season,” noted Nolan, who won three senior caps under Giovanni Trapattoni.

“Ian has kept most of the players from last season and added a few exciting signings. He has achieved promotion in the last few years and that’s what our aim is.

“A lot of teams have recruited well and it will be a very good standard of First Division football this year.

“Obviously, facing the likes of Cork and Galway will draw big crowds but it will be tough across the season,” said the former Blackburn, Preston, and Scunthorpe United defender. “It was devastating to go down but fans have been brilliant and are buying season tickets in record numbers. It’s fair to say that we fancy ourselves against anyone.”