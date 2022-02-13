Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Somehow a dogfight in pelting rain seemed appropriate

Seven points ahead of Chelsea. It’s the only perspective that can keep us sane.

Guardiola’s not having any of it, obviously, still believing in that preposterous notion “mind games”. A grown man... Klopp was clearly scarred by 2019. It was bad enough waiting two months for them to drop any points, so he won’t be wasting precious time hoping for anything so wretched as a collapse.

We’d need to be perfect as well, don’t forget.

Besides, he has other irons in the fire for once, without losing sight of target number one, the top-four golden trough. He may act the fool, but he’s not soft.

Well, siblings, it’s been a while since you read my diseased words, and it’s been eventful. African success for Mané, the acquisition of Diaz, the latter merely sparking the Fam into morbid cynicism about who’ll be sold to pay for him.

I must confess, it crossed my mind too. Harvey Elliott has also returned, with a Kop goal and a renewed purpose. This isn’t the sort of lad to be settling for staying on the sidelines.

Diaz was excellent against Leicester, who would appear to be swimming into a Full Brendan tide. Keeping the score down seemed the limit of their ambition. Bernabeu memories flooded back.

If we aren’t building a frightening attacking squad, then someone needs to go, and you’d think it was Firmino. When the Kop sings “give the ball to Bobby and he will score”, you half expect Trading Standards to storm in and serve a summons.

Jota’s prolific prowess surely means promotion to first-choice centre forward, leaving Mané to wrestle with the newcomer and the dread about Salah’s future on the shelf. For a while, at least.

Klopp playing down the title chase wasn’t him being clever, it’s just a stone-cold fact. Staying where we are and collecting any silverware would mean a great season.

Complaints about an ageing squad seemed to be nullified by the canny Diaz swoop and a rational examination of what we’ve already got.

More needs to be done of course, but if we could just get regular appearances from Thiago and find a long-term replacement for Henderson there’s little more can be done while the Etihad enjoys its current dominion.

Stay close, bide our time, seems to be the plan.

It’s the hardest job in football to build another title-winning team. It’s only done by those we place in the pantheon; Busby, Shankly, Paisley, Ferguson and a few more. A rare breed.

One of the doubts is whether Klopp intends to hang around so long. Paisley’s nine seasons seems about his limit, and Bob never had City or Guardiola to contend with. Dave Sexton and Big Ron from Old Swan hardly compare, do they? Clough, maybe.

Sadio was allowed to enjoy his moment, partying and no doubt handcuffed by his mates to a lamppost in downtown Dakar. Salah immediately returned, showing an admirable desire to get down to business — or break some new goals record (there’s that damn cynicism again).

But the Fab 3 were selected for Burnley. Sentiment, or are we going to see rampant rotation from now on? Maybe it was voodoo, with Firmino scoring there on a few visits.

It was a bit nervy, in awful conditions. Burnley is forever bleak, for numerous reasons. The team symbolises it.

Keita wasn’t great, cynical to suggest a shop window financial recoup is taking place, but Henderson was poorer still.

Salah didn’t get a nailed-on penalty for the second game in a row, the same week Sterling broke the awards record.

It had to be a scrappy goal, didn’t it? There were other chances, but somehow a dogfight in pelting rain seemed appropriate. Apart from Thiago’s cameo, the second half was fairly forgettable.

At least the permanently optimistic can keep slapping that dopey grin on their faces for another week or so.

The fools.