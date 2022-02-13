Stephen Bradley blasts 'terrible' Shamrock Rovers performane on eve of title defence

Stephen Bradley has warned his three-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers squad to accept rotation or move on.

The Hoops sauntered home to last year’s Premier Division title race by 16 points and strengthened by adding Jack Byrne and Andy Lyons ahead of Friday’s campaign opener against UCD.

Accommodating a slew of the league’s best players, especially in midfield, is the task facing Bradley and it was evident in Friday’s curtain-raiser when Ireland international Graham Burke, Richie Towell and Rory Gaffney had to make do with substitute appearances.

The manager was livid at his side’s substandard performance in that President’s Cup final where they came from behind against St Patrick’s Athletic to force penalties and prevail thanks to Alan Mannus’ save in the shootout.

Labelling the leveller as a “massive wake-up call”, the 37-year-old firstly demanded a major improvement for the upcoming league matches against the Students and title contenders Derry City, while reminding his players that they won’t all be appeased during the title defence.

“We were terrible and St Pat's up the last 15 minutes,” said the former Arsenal trainee about Friday's display. “St Pat’s should have been out of sight, three or four goals up and the game over, maybe even by half-time.

“We obviously retained the league already last year and we saw the hunger with how we finished but we didn't respect it (President’s Cup) enough in every aspect.

“That reminded me of losing to Sligo at home here last May but we were probably worse on Friday. The players know themselves that it wasn’t good enough and next week against the likes of Liam Kerrigan and Colm Whelan for UCD, they will hurt you.”

Bradley will have his latest capture from Bohemians, Lyons, along with Aaron Greene back from injury for Friday’s occasion – which will be watched by over 5,000 fans after Rovers successfully appealed a stadium ban.

Their availability underlines the depth of Rovers’ resources and those within their roster failing to embrace the group ethic will be weeded out, regardless of status.

“It's not about keeping people happy,” Bradley asserted. “You're at a club that wants to compete and win things and progress in the Champions League this summer.

“Each and every player that's here wants to be part of that. It's about the group and the squad and if that's not for one individual, then they don't belong here. We built this on a group and a squad and togetherness and that will always be in place.

“The time we come away from that or someone thinks they are bigger than it, they won't be here.

“I understand people make mistakes. Once is okay but twice, three times and it becomes a problem.

“We haven't seen any of that before Friday. We have built this on togetherness and hard work and if you don't see that then it's time for a change.” Irish international Byrne is only regaining his match sharpness after a barren year of injury and upheaval at APOEL in Cyprus since he left Rovers as the league’s Player of The Year in January 2021.

"It could take a few weeks to get Jack up to his level," said Bradley. "We'll look after him in the next couple of weeks but we know he gets it quickly as we've seen it before."