Wolves pounce to punish dreadful Spurs

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Games in hand mean very little if you do not capitalise on them, and Tottenham's chances of finishing in the top four look more and more distant after their third successive Premier League defeat.

Wolves were the victors this time, doing the damage with goals from Raul Jiminez and Leander Dendoncker in the opening 18 minutes, and much as Antonio Conte tried to turn things around with three changes of formation, his side could not convert a clutch of chances into goals.

The result meant Wolves moved up to seventh in place of Tottenham, who have now lost five of their eight games in all competitions since a New Year's Day win at Watford.

Wolves, by contrast, are upwardly mobile and it is little surprise Bruno Lage won January's manager of the month award, with his well-drilled side on a run of five wins in seven league games.

Conte had criticised his side's defending when they lost to Southampton on Wednesday and made three changes to his side, but it made little difference as more mistakes at the back meant Spurs suffered a terrible start.

Barely five minutes had elapsed before Jiminez opened the scoring. Ruben Neves hit a free-kick that was cleared but quickly returned to him. Tottenham's defence was slow to close down a man known for his long-range shooting, and although Hugo Lloris got a fist to the Portuguese midfielder's shot, the ball fell for Dendoncker. The Belgian's scuffed effort was weak, but surprisingly Lloris chose to punch the ball, which went straight to Jiminez 12 yards from goal. The Mexican simply had to control the ball and pick out a corner of the net in which to plant his volley.

Jiminez celebrated with the noisy band of travelling Wolves fans, who were soon singing again when Dendoncker doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

Again it was a catalogue of errors that led to the goal. Matt Doherty's backpass put Lloris under pressure and his pass to Ben Davies was poor. The Welshman's attempted clearance was intercepted, Daniel Podence hit a shot that hit the post via two deflections, and with Lloris grounded, Dendoncker was first to put the loose ball over the line.

While Wolves were flying, with well-organised and quick counter-attacks, Spurs were rudderless. Lloris had to tip away a volley from Jiminez and a long shot from Podence to keep the score down. Conte had seen enough and changed his side's shape in the 28th minute, sacrificing Ryan Sessegnon in order to beef up his midfield with new signing Dejan Kulsevski.

Spurs started to create more chances, but were making mistakes in attack as well as defence. Heung Min Son was put through by Rodrigo Bentancur but delayed his shot, which was easily saved by Jose Sa.

Romain Saiss denied Kulsevski and Harry Kane with two blocks in quick succession, and Son then had a low shot saved. When Son got another run at goal after the break, he was tripped by Neves. Kane hit the resulting free-kick straight at Sa, who also saved two headers and a low shot from the England captain.

Harry Winks hit a powerful volley that was deflected on to the post, Son and Kulusevski shot wide and Kane shot over the bar before having a diving header blocked. From the resulting coner, Cristian Romero's thumpiung header was tipped over the bar by the keeper. It summed up what was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Tottenham and some of their supporters started leaving long before the end. Conte has said there is a big job ahead, and now he knows the full size of the task.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Lloris 6; Sanchez 5, Romero 7, Davies 6; Doherty 5 (Emerson 82), Winks 6, Bentancur 6, Sessegnon 5 (Kulusevski 28); Lucas Moura 5 (Bergwijn 71), Kane 6, Son 5

WOLVES 3-5-2: Sa 8; Kilman 7, Coady 7, Saiss 7; Semedo 7, Neves 7, Cundle 7 (Trincao 84), Dendoncker 8, Ait-Nouri 7; Jiminez 8 (Silva 88), Podence 7 (Hee Chan Hwang 81).

Referee: K Friend 7/10