Seamus Coleman sets Everton on their way to statement win over Leeds

The Donegal man forced the ball over the line with a brave, point-blank diving header.
Seamus Coleman scoring Everton's first goal in their 3-0 win over Leeds United at Goodison Park  (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 17:05
Ian Whittell, Goodison Park

Premier League

Everton 3

Leeds Utd 0

Seamus Coleman started a rout that had delighted Everton fans chanting the name of new manager Frank Lampard as his side collected three potentially priceless points.

Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon added further goals as Everton eased relegation fears while adding considerably to those of their opponents Leeds.

After the embarrassment of the midweek defeat at Newcastle, Lampard knew the honeymoon period was over at Goodison, barely a week into the job.

But, thanks to Everton managing to score twice in the first half - something they had not done in a league game in over a year - the home supporters were quickly getting behind the Lampard regime.

It helped that it took only ten minutes for Ireland international Coleman to open the scoring at the end of an excellent, flowing attack.

Anthony Gordon slipped the ball through for on-loan Donny van de Beek and his low cross was met at the far post by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Diego Llorente.

The pair challenged for the ball which sat up nicely for Coleman to force the ball over the line with a brave, point-blank diving header.

Rodrigo struck the bar from outside the area soon after - a feat he would repeat in first-half injury-time - but by the 23rd minute, Everton were in complete control with Keane adding a second.

It came from a right-wing corner from the increasingly impressive Gordon which Keane met with a giant leap at the far post and a firm header past Illan Meslier.

Everton looked in the mood to kill off the game before the interval, with Alex Iwobi shooting just wide from the edge of the area and Calvert-Lewin’s angled drive being well saved by the diving Meslier.

Gordon opened the second half with an excellent curling attempt which Meslier saved well.

Iwobi also came close before Gordon wrapped up the points on 78 minutes with a superb strike from 18 yards after a purposeful drive forward from his fellow Brazilian Allan.

Only Meslier’s brilliance denied Everton a spectacular fourth as substitute Dele Alli found fellow replacement Salomon Rondon whose volley was tipped over.

EVERTON (4-4-2): Pickford 6; Coleman 7, Holgate 7, Keane 7, Kenny 6; Gordon 9 (El Ghazi 81), Allan 6, van de Beek 8, Iwobi 7; Calvert-Lewin 7 (Alli 71, 6), Richarlison 7 (Rondon 86). 

Substitutes (not used) Patterson, Townsend, Begovic, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite.

LEEDS (5-1-3-1): Meslier 8; Ayling 5, Llorente 6, Koch 5, Struijk 5, Dallas (Hjelde 8, 6); Klich 6 (Forshaw 45, 5); Raphina 5 (Roberts 45, 5), Rodrigo 7, Harrison 6; James 6. 

Substitutes (not used) Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Summerville, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Referee: G Scott 6

