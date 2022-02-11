Alan Mannus the shootout hero as Shamrock Rovers claim first silverware of season

Shamrock Rovers 1 St Patrick's Athletic 1

Rovers won 5-4 on penalties

Alan Mannus atoned for an earlier howler by saving the penalty that won Shamrock Rovers the President’s Cup before a crowd of 5,426.

The Northern Ireland international presented former Hoop Eoin Doyle with the gift of an opener for St Pat's on 50 minutes but captain Ronan Finn levelled the season curtain-raiser and Mannus denied Chris Forrester in the only attempt missed in the resultant shoot-out.

Pico Lopes, who recently returned from international duty for Cape Verde at the African Cup of Nations, was left on the bench but Rovers handed a second debut to Jack Byrne.

Stephen Bradley’s success in re-signing the Ireland midfielder before the end of last season looked ominous for the rest of the field but that was before Pat’s made their own statement of intent by swooping for Doyle.

He may not possess the Ireland cap that Byrne earned, yet his record of 160 goals in Ireland, England and Scotland marked him out as a valuable commodity, even at the age of 33.

He was one of six debutants in the starting team selected by Tim Clancy, himself a newcomer to Inchicore.

James Abankwah, heading to Udinese in the summer, flanked in defence by new recruit Joe Redmond, but the teenager was left clutching his knee with 15 minutes left, making way for another fresh face in Tom Grivosti.

Clancy brought Redmond with him from Drogheda, along with Mark Doyle, who supported his namesake in attack.

It was the lesser known of the Doyle duo that gave Rovers the most headaches early on. After just 10 minutes, he slalomed past three Hooped players to get a sight on goal, only to see fire his attempt straight at Alan Mannus.

Six minutes later and he certainly should have crowned his bow with a goal. Casualness in possession by Sean Hoare at the back was seized upon by the poacher Eoin Doyle and he swiftly squared a pass across the box to his strike partner. Inexplicably, unmarked and with only Mannus to beat from 14 yards, he kicked the turf and a sitter was spurned.

Rovers were struggling to stem the Pat’s surge. Only Byrne’s superb crossfield pass, which picked out Finn but who was offside, broke the one-way traffic.

It was maintained on the half hour when Eoin Doyle displayed all his nous and experience to stay onside from a delightful Forrester pass.

Given space to fire into the far corner, his shot uncharacteristically lacked accuracy, allowing Mannus to bat it away and the loose ball cleared for a corner.

That wasn’t the end of the danger, for from the corner, Northern Ireland U21 full-back Jack Scott wriggled clear to connect. His powerful header beat Mannus but not Dylan Watts on the line but the goalkeeper was required to repel Mark Doyle’s stab on the rebound.

Danny Mandroiu got a sniff at goal approaching the interval with a volley that Joseph Anang turned around the near post but Pat’s deservedly hit the front five minutes after it.

Although Jamie Lennon’s shot from the edge of the box didn’t carry too much power, the usually reliable Mannus made a meal of it by parrying into the path of Doyle to scoop in.

That awoke Rovers, who fashioned a half-chance that Dylan Watts blazed over.

Eventually they found a breakthrough, Finn pouncing from close range after Anang somehow spilled a harmless-looking left-wing cross.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Gannon, S Hoare, L Grace; R Finn (B Cotter 82), D Watts (R Towell 63), G O’Neill, J Byrne, N Farrugia; D Mandroiu (G Burke 64), A Emakhu (R Gaffney 63).

ST PATRICK’S ATH: J Anang; J Scott, J Redmond, J Abankwah (T Grivosti 76), A Breslin; J Lennon (J McClelland 86), C Forrester; D Burns (T Owolabi 76), M Doyle, B King (A O’Reilly 60); E Doyle.

Ref: Rob Harvey (Dublin).