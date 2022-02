Cork City 1 Shelbourne 1

The battle between the two former Republic of Ireland teammates ended in a stalemate as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne were held to a 1-1 draw by Colin Healy’s Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

A superb Dan Carr finish had given Duff’s side the lead in the first half but an equally well-taken goal from Cian Murphy in the second ensured Healy’s men earned a share of the spoils in the last friendly of pre-season.

Roared on by a crowd of 1,092, who braved to cold weather on Leeside, City were the better team in the first 45 and there was no doubting they created the better goal-scoring opportunities.

The lively Ruairí Keating was found inside the penalty area by the excellent Barry Coffey - it’s a real coup for the Rebel Army that he has extended his stay until the summer - and his thunderous drive needed to be tipped over the crossbar by the outstretched Lewis Webb.

Coffey’s looping header from Kevin O’Connor’s in-swinging free dropped just over on 24 minutes moments before the playmaker had a smart close-range finish ruled out for offside.

The visitors finally showed their quality in the 34th minute as Dan Carr raced onto Jack Moylan’s precise defence-splitting pass before expertly slotting the ball into the far bottom-right corner of the Shed End net.

Moylan was Shels’ best player on the night and he produced another moment of brilliance at the beginning of the second period.

But after he skillfully dragged the ball past his marker on the edge of the box, his low strike was turned wide of the near post by David Harrington.

City didn’t deserve to lose this game and before numerous substitutes by both managers led to a disrupted and dour conclusion, they would grab an equaliser just before the hour mark when Cian Murphy remained composed and blasted Jonas Hakkinen’s knockdown home from a few yards.

CORK CITY: Harrington (Corcoran 73); Kargbo, Coleman, Gilchrist (Hakkinen ht), O’Connor (Hurley 68); Bargary (Trialist 73), Bolger (Srbely 73), Coffey (Healy 73), McGlade (Doona 60); Murphy (Crowley 73), Keating.

SHELBOURNE: Webb; O’Driscoll (Thomas 73), Byrne (Ledwidge 73), Griffin; Wilson, Coyle, Dervin (McEneff 60), Moylan (Farrell 84), Kane (O’Connor 84); Hawkins (McManus 60), Carr (Anaebonam 73).

Referee: David Keeler.