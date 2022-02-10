Gritty Gunners dig out first victory of 2022

Wolves 0

Arsenal 1

Arsenal showed tremendous guts and determination to emerge with a first victory of 2022 after holding on with 10 men at Molineux.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to play the final 21 minutes plus five minutes added on without Gabriel Martinelli after the youngster was sent off.

But they climbed above Wolves and into the top six fortified by any number of imperious performances from the Gunners to see them over the line.

Gabriel struck the only goal of the game but the real heroes were goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and centre back Ben White for keeping Wolves at bay.

Arsenal shaded the first half and carried a threat venturing forward, their intelligent movement and pace causing problems for Wolves.

Thomas Partey had a shot blocked but Wolves looked bright themselves going forward.

Having served notice of their intentions, Arsenal took the lead in their next attack.

Gabriel prodded the ball home from close range between Conor Coady and Dendoncker after Gabriel Martinelli’s corner had been headed back into the danger by Ben White, Lacazette challenged the diving Jose Sá for the loose ball and it ran to the Brazilian.

Wolves started showing more urgency to their play but they struggled with the quality of their delivery, as the inconsistent Francisco Trincão showed with successive crosses that were overhit.

Marcal showed the on-loan Barcelona forward the way with a searing delivery that was crucially met by the head of Granit Xhaka ahead of Romain Saiss.

Wolves remained on the attack and Raul Jimenez, playing for the first time against Arsenal since his sickening head injury in November 2020, glanced straight at Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

The home side had to be wary at the other end as Lacazette’s goalbound header hit Coady from point-blank range.

But Arsenal soon had more defending to do when Nelson Semedo cut in from the right and sent a bouncing drive wide from 20 yards.

Lacazette fired straight at Sá from Saka’s cross when either side of the Spanish goalkeeper would surely have resulted in a second Arsenal goal.

The half ended after Neves, spotting a gap, curled a free kick narrowly wide of Ramsdale’s near post.

Podence was becoming livelier and livelier for Wolves and he was heavily involved in the early exchanges of the second half.

The diminutive Portuguese winger floated a rising drive over the bar from 30 yards before another effort was deflected wide.

Then Podence’s cross was headed wide by Dendoncker.

The flashpoint came in the 69th minute. Martinelli, annoyed that he didn’t win a free kick after being outmuscled off the ball by Semedo on the touchline, pushed into Podence as he took a throw-in, then barged Chuquinho, receiving a yellow card for each of his indiscretions.

That was the signal for prolonged Wolves attacking and Arsenal defending, as the visitors shored up their rearguard by bringing on Rob Holding for Saka.

Bizarrely, Arsenal could have secured victory on the break but Lacazette curled inches wide after Kieran Tierney’s pass beat the offside trap.

Ramsdale showed England class with a stunning recovery save to deny Saiss with a thunderous angled drive after he fended away a Neves cross.

Tierney hacked desperately clear from under his bar after Jimenez hooked across goal and Chiquinho challenged.

Ramsdale had to be alert again, this time to tip away a Dendoncker header from under his bar.

Neves saw a dipping shot deflected just over and Dendoncker sent a header the same way before Fabio Silva wriggled clear but crossed instead of shot and White was there again to save the day as Arsenal hung on.

WOLVES (3-4-3): Sá 7; Kilman 7, Coady © 6, Saïss 7; Semedo 6, Neves 8, Dendoncker 7, Marçal 6 (Aït-Nouri 63 minutes, 6); Trincão 5 (Chiquinho 62 minutes, 6), Jiménez 7, Podence 8.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 8; Cédric 6, White 8, Partey 7, Tierney 7; Gabriel 8, Xhaka 6; Saka 7 (Holding 71 minutes 7), Ødegaard 7 (Smith Rowe 68 minutes, 6), Martinelli 5; Lacazette 7 (Nketiah 81 minutes, 6).

Referee: Michael Oliver.