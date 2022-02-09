VAR denies Bergwijn as Spurs defeated after dramatic clash with Saints

Tottenham 2 Southampton 3

For one moment, Steven Bergwijn thought he had done it again, scoring a stoppage time equaliser in this pulsating game, which Southampton had turned around with two late goals. Just as at Leicester three weeks ago, Bergwijn had gone as substitute with Spurs trailing, and thought he had scored a decisive goal in the 96th minute.

But this time VAR intervened, Bergwijn’s effort was ruled out and Tottenham fell to their first league defeat at home under Antonio Conte.

Che Adams’ 82nd minute header proved to be the winning goal for Southampton, who had only won twice in the previous 13 games, but showed great spirit and determination, embodied by James Ward-Prowse, who is growing in stature as one of the Premier League’s most creative midfielders. Ward-Prowse created both of the late goals that turned the game on its head, after Spurs had taken the lead twice.

It was end to end stuff from the start, and both sides had good chances to score early on, only to be denied by some inspired goalkeeping.

Southampton threatened first, and Hugo Lloris had to show sharp reactions to keep out an Adams half-volley from close range. But at the opposite end, Fraser Forster had to keep out a long shot from Harry Kane and then deny Sergio Reguilon with a brilliant one-handed save.

Spurs had an effort disallowed, too, when Cristian Romero was belatedly but correctly flagged offside after he headed home from a Heung Min Son free-kick in the 13th minute. Tottenham finally broke through in the 18th minute when a clever reverse pass from Lucas Moura set Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away on the right, and the former Southampton midfielder played a low cross that was turned into his own net by Jan Bednarek.

It should have been the moment for Spurs to push on, but they allowed Southampton back into the game and Armando Broja equalised soon afterwards. The Albanian forward, on loan from Chelsea, had been denied at the near post soon after Spurs scored, but he made no mistake five minutes later. Ben Davies sliced a clearance horribly, and as the ball was worked back into the penalty area, Broja struck a low first-time shot past Lloris.

Now Southampton’s tails were up and they went for goal. Stuart Armstrong volleyed wide from long range and then had a header well saved by Lloris. Broja ran clear of Tottenham’s backline but dragged his shot wide, and then left-back Romain Perraud hit a thundering drive from 30 yard that flew off the top of the crossbar. Spurs were rattled and started to make sloppy mistakes, giving the ball away too easily at times.

Southampton were excellent, though, with Armstrong and Ward-Prowse winning out in midfield against Hojbjerg and Harry Winks. Sometimes players rise to the occasion against their former sides, but this was not one of them and Dane was taken off on the hour mark, to be replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan, signed from Juventus last week, was making his Premier League debut and immediately made a big impression on the home supporters with a smart turn and pinpoint diagonal pass to set Lucas Moura away.

Now Spurs looked a more potent attacking force. Kane got on the end of a Reguilon cross to the far post, but his downward header was too forceful and went up over the bar.

There was controversy after Spurs went ahead in the 70th minute. Emerson Royal won a header against Broja, and while the Albanian lay injured, Spurs moved the ball forward quickly, with Kane setting Moura in for a low cross that Son slid in to convert.

Ralph Hasenhuttl felt Broja had been fouled, and in the five minute delay while the striker received treatment, Conte had to be restrained from confronting Southampton’s coaching staff as they gathered around referee David Coote.

When play finally resumed, Southampton were fired up and turned the game on its head in the space of two minutes as Ward-Prowse took command, creating two goals with two superb crosses. His first, in the 80th minute found the head of Mohamed Elyounoussi who beat Lloris from close range. Two minutes later, Ward-Prowse delivered another delicious cross and this time Adams headed home from 12 yards. Bergwijn thought he was the stoppage time hero once again when he tapped home from close range in the 96th minute after good work from Kane and Romero, and although Coote gave the goal, VAR ruled it offside, and Tottenham’s chance of salvaging a point was gone.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Lloris 7; Sanchez 7, Romero 7, Davies 6; Emerson Royal 6, Winks 6, Hojbjerg 5 (Bentancur 60), Reguilon 6 (Bergwijn 90+2); Lucas Moura 6 (Kulusevski 76), Kane 8, Son 7.

SOUTHAMPTON 4-4-2: Forster 6; Walker-Peters 6, Salisu 7, Bednarek 6, Perraud 6; Armstrong 7, Ward-Prowse 8, Romeu 7, Elyounoussi 7 (Diallo 90+6), Broja 7 (Walcott 89), Adams 6 (Long 87).

Referee: David Coote.