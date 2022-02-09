Philippe Coutinho delights for Aston Villa in six-goal thriller

Aston Villa 3 Leeds 3

Philippe Coutinho gave us glimpses of his world class standing at Villa Park as Aston Villa and Leeds United produced a cracking contest.

The classy Brazilian equalised for Villa then set up two goals for Jacob Ramsey to seemingly put Steven Gerrard’s side in the driving seat,

Daniel James put Leeds ahead and then made it 3-2 in a relentless first half.

But Diego Llorente levelled for Leeds early in the second half and there was still time for more chances and a sending off for Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

This was the first game for both teams for 18 days and Villa manager Gerrard used his programme notes to talk about the importance of rediscovering the rhythm his team enjoyed prior to the winter break. And it was as if both sides attempted to make up for lost time in a breathless first half.

But it was Leeds who struck first blood.

A heavy touch by Tyrone Mings in front of his own penalty area allowed Rodrigo to nick the ball and find Daniel James and the Wales winger slid a low, tight angled shot beyond Emiliano Martinez.

Villa responded with a towering header from Mings that just flew wide from a Douglas Luiz corner before James rattled the bar with a fierce drive after cutting in from the left.

Coutinho levelled on the half hour with a sumptuous shot on the turn, exquisitely finding the corner of the net from 15 yards after taking a pass from Matty Cash.

Eight minutes later, the Brazilian produced a world class moment that saw Villa take the lead.

Coutinho split the Leeds centre backs with a superb pass to send Ramsey galloping clear and the 20-year-old got ahead of Mateusz Klich to drive past Meslier left footed for his fourth goal of the season.

Villa were further ahead in the 44th minute when referee Jarred Gillett allowed an advantage when Digne then Luiz were fouled.

Coutinho used the run of Ollie Watkins as a decoy before teeing up Ramsey to his right to fire high into the net.

But the first half action wasn’t over as Leeds pulled it back to 3-2.

James got between Mings and Emiliano Buendia to somehow squeeze a header home from just in front of the goalline after Rodrigo’s cross sliced off Luiz high into the air.

Even then there was a further chance as Digne slid Mings’s cross just wide.

More drama followed in the second half.

Mings chested Robin Koch’s off the header but the Villa captain made a hash of clearing the next Leeds header when his effort went straight to Diego Llorente, who stabbed home for 3-3 in the 63rd minute.

Leeds retained the initiative throughout the second half but Klich drove straight at Martinez after a mistake by Carney Chukwuemeka.

Konsa, who had been booked earlier, saw red in the 88th minute after elbowing Meslier as he attempted to throw the ball out.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martínez 6; Cash 7, Konsa 5, Mings 6, Digne 8; McGinn 7, Douglas Luiz 7, J Ramsey 9; Buendía 6 (Chukwuemeka 59 minutes, 6), Watkins 7, Coutinho 9 (Young 78 minutes, 6).

LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Llorente 6, Struijk 6, Dallas 6; Koch 6, Klich 6 (Forshaw 86 minutes, 6); Raphinha 7, Rodrigo 8, Harrison 8; James 8.

Referee: Jarred Gillett 7.