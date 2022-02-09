Riyad Mahrez shows his worth as Man City stretch lead to 12 points

Man City 2 Brentford 0

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne scored the goals that opened up a 12-point gap at the top of the Premier League and took Manchester City’s tally over the last 14 games to 40 points out of an available 42.

With the same number of matches left in the campaign, it is safe to assume that City will not need to replicate that kind of return to win their fifth title in six years.

However, on current form, it would be a brave man who bet against Pep Guardiola doing precisely that.

Mahrez scored for his seventh consecutive City game, taking his tally for the season to 16, comfortably Guardiola’s leading goalscorer.

While the Algerian winger may not be the first name mentioned when the champions’ embarrassment of attacking riches leaps to mind, he has arguably become Guardiola’s most important attacking player — not least from the penalty spot, where Mahrez has now scored eight consecutive kicks since he missed a big one against Liverpool in October 2018.

In the intervening years, penalties have been a major problem for City who, naturally, win plenty of them given their general philosophy and glut of possession in games.

In the less than two-and-a-half years since Mahrez’s last miss, City have failed a staggering 13 times from the spot, with four different players having been guilty.

When Mahrez marked his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with a successful spot kick conversion in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Fulham, Guardiola pointed to exactly that fact, describing Mahrez as a “guarantee” from the spot.

The fact that his effort after 40 minutes was City’s first shot on target illustrates how badly they needed Mahrez to keep his cool and bring them the lead from that particular penalty.

Sergi Canos lost possession cheaply, Raheem Sterling darted into the area, and a clumsy challenge from Mads Roerslev left referee Darren England with an easy decision to make.

It was the 23rd time Sterling has won a Premier League penalty — the most in the league’s history — and Mahrez was not about to waste the opportunity as he blasted past David Raya, thumping an unstoppable shot into the top left-hand corner.

It was much needed as City aimed to return to winning ways after a draw at Southampton on their last league outing ended a run of 12 consecutive victories.

Phil Foden powered a 10-yard header wide from an excellent early De Bruyne cross and Mahrez drove in a dangerous cross, which Raya fumbled and Joao Cancelo thumped high over the bar.

Sterling missed with an ambitious bicycle kick and Ruben Diaz’s cushioned header set up fellow defender Aymeric Laporte for a chance, which he side-footed wide.

However, for all their possession, not until Mahrez blasted his spot kick home did City record a shot on target.

Brentford at least offered some threat on the counter attack, with Ethan Pinnock working a nice move with Saman Ghoddos before he unleashed a low drive that Ederson held well.

City opened the second half with far more verve. Cancelo just cleared the Brentford bar with a shot from 25 yards and then weaved skilfully into the area before forcing Raya into a near-post block.

Foden also showed his trademark neat footwork to set up a shot for Bernardo Silva, whose drive from the edge of the area was held comfortably by the visiting keeper.

Portuguese full-back Cancelo was becoming a legitimate attacking threat down City’s left and side-footed yet another chance at Raya after 64 minutes.

Only trailing by the solitary goal, Thomas Frank’s team were far from out of the contest.

Frank Onyeka should have done better with one chance, from a Roerslev cross, which he mishit to Ederson.

It was far from vintage stuff from Guardiola’s men but a terrible error by Raya brought them some breathing space, and the three points, after 68 minutes.

The Brentford defence was penned in by City’s high press and Raya could only strike the ball to Sterling just outside the area. Raya initially redeemed himself with a good stop from the England international but had no chance as De Bruyne stroked the ball into the empty net from 16 yards.

There was time for Raya to atone further for his earlier error, with a fine, full-length save to keep out Rodri’s powerful shot but this was little more than a procession towards victory and, ultimately, the Premier League title.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Stones 6, Dias 7, Laporte 6, Cancelo 9; Silva 7, Rodri 7, De Bruyne 7; Mahrez 8 (Grealish 67, 5), Foden 7 (Gundogan 71, 6), Sterling 6.

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Raya 5; Ajer 5, Jansson 6, Pinnock 6; Roerslev 5, Onyeka 5 (Wissa 70, 5), Norgaard 7, Jensen 6, Henry 7; Canos 6 (Dasilva 62, 5), Ghoddos 5 (Mbeumo 62, 5).

Referee: Darren England 7.