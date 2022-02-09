Stephen Kenny tipped to get right man to replace Anthony Barry

Ruaidhrí Higgins has tipped Stephen Kenny to headhunt a suitable replacement for his pal Anthony Barry.

It was the Derry City manager who a year ago recommended the Chelsea coach to fill the gap on Kenny’s backroom team created by Damien Duff’s shock exit.

Barry’s arrival proved pivotal to the Ireland boss, not just for his set-piece nous but influencing the switch of formation to three central-defenders. An offer to join Fifa’s highest-ranked nation, Belgium, in a similar role for the World Cup this year has lured him away from the FAI.

“I know Anthony Barry for a long time,” said Higgins, who worked as Kenny’s chief scout with the FAI before departing for his hometown club Derry last April.

“We played together at Coventry and we did our A Licence together in Belfast about five years ago or so.

“He’s a brilliant person and outstanding young coach but these things happen in football and it’s important that we recognise the job that he did.

“But it’s also important that we move on and try and get his replacement.

“Stephen has always done well getting people in and I’m sure he will do the same again.”