League of Ireland chief predicts Munster resurgence in coming years

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon believes the Munster absence in the Premier Division will be redressed in the coming years.

Admitting the lack of top-flight representation from the province for the first time in a century is “unusual”, the league chief attributes the anomaly to sporting integrity.

Whereas the Premier Division has five Dublin clubs, three from the north-west and two drawn from Co Louth, all four Munster clubs within the 19-team structure reside in the second tier. Ireland manager Stephen Kenny also recently raised the geographical divide as an issue.

Cork City, Cobh Ramblers, Waterford, and Treaty United will all kick off their First Division campaigns on Friday week.

“That is one of the key aspects of sport, that it can happen at any level,” was the take of Scanlon, beginning his second full season as head of the men’s and women’s national leagues.

“If you look at a lot of leagues across Europe, you will see a lot of clubs condensed around areas of high population or traditional football areas. In general, we have a good spread across the two divisions.

“I think that is just sporting integrity and the way it works out. Sometimes teams get promoted and sometimes teams get relegated.

“We do have an unusual situation this year where that has occurred but I’m sure that balance could readdress itself next year or the future years.”

The question arose in the context of the FAI’s debatable priorities.

They are pressing on with plans to introduce a third tier from next season, which may include reserve sides of existing clubs in the league.

Back-to-back Premier champions Shamrock Rovers were twice permitted to enter a second string into the First Division but they and others will be required to operate lower if accepted.

“We certainly believe that a pyramid structure for Irish football is long overdue,” he said. “I’ve been strong that promotion and relegation is there, from the Premier into the First and beyond.

“Every club in this country should have a dream to play at the highest level.

“There are loads of opportunities, whether it’s a B team from a current club, a partner club with a current club or a brand-new geographical area where some clubs are already in our underage leagues and working towards senior football.”

That was as opinionated as Scanlon got, for he was otherwise circumspect.

Let’s start with Shamrock Rovers getting their stadium ban for the opener against UCD on Friday overturned on appeal? “It’s gone through the judicial process and that is the final decision.”

Damien Duff’s refusal to address most media on the league launch days? “That’s a matter for the club.”

Or the reasons why the women’s league remains without professional status, thereby allowing teams to lose their best players for nothing. Six were snapped up by UK clubs from the top-two, Shelbourne and Peamount, in the last six months.

“It’s important we develop the licensing process first. We want to ensure our clubs are run in a professional way before we introduce professional contracts.”

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have joined fellow Premier Division outfit Drogheda United in refusing sponsorship from betting companies.

“As a community-funded club, we believe it would be irresponsible to accept these proposals,” they said in a statement, after briefing members at the previous evening’s AGM.

“Sponsorship is a critical aspect in the running of Sligo Rovers and turning down five-figure sponsorship offers is not a straight-forward decision, particularly given the club is self-funded with no individual benefactor like many others in the League of Ireland.”

Local fundraising during 2021 generated €258,258 and that was before the sale of Johnny Kenny to Celtic and John Mahon to St Johnstone.

Their budget for 2022, during which they’ll participate in the Europa Conference League for the second year running, is €1.8m.