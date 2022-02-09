Chris Hughton appointed technical advisor of Ghana national team

Chris Hughton has appointed to work with the Ghanian team - but as technical advisor rather than head coach.

That role has been handed to former Black Stars player Otto Addo, currently assistant coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Other members of the new technical team – appointed ahead of the World Cup play-off against Nigeria next month – include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The side will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg at the Abuja Sports Stadium three days later.

Serbian Milovan Rajevac was recently sacked as boss of the team ranked 52 in the world after just four months following their failure to qualify from the group stage at the African Cup of Nations.

London-born Hughton declared for Ireland through his Irish born mother Christine, winning 53 caps including starts in the three Euro ’88 finals.

His father Willie was born in Ghana and the ex-Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion boss – whose last stint at the helm was at Championship club Nottingham Forest – travelled to Accra last week to reconnect with his relatives and finalise his new contract.