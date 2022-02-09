Chris Hughton appointed technical advisor of Ghana national team

The head coach position has been handed to former Black Stars player Otto Addo
Chris Hughton appointed technical advisor of Ghana national team

Chris Hughton

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 18:55
John Fallon

Chris Hughton has appointed to work with the Ghanian team - but as technical advisor rather than head coach.

That role has been handed to former Black Stars player Otto Addo, currently assistant coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Other members of the new technical team – appointed ahead of the World Cup play-off against Nigeria next month – include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The side will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg at the Abuja Sports Stadium three days later.

Serbian Milovan Rajevac was recently sacked as boss of the team ranked 52 in the world after just four months following their failure to qualify from the group stage at the African Cup of Nations.

London-born Hughton declared for Ireland through his Irish born mother Christine, winning 53 caps including starts in the three Euro ’88 finals.

His father Willie was born in Ghana and the ex-Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion boss – whose last stint at the helm was at Championship club Nottingham Forest – travelled to Accra last week to reconnect with his relatives and finalise his new contract.

More in this section

Kurt Zouma File Photo Kurt Zouma has cats taken into RSCPA care, charity announce
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Mikel Arteta: I was not the problem in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall-out
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League - Turf Moor Ralf Rangnick delivers Champions League warning after latest Man Utd setback
<p>Shelbourne manager Damien Duff. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

Damien Duff 'blown away' by the demands of being a League of Ireland manager

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up