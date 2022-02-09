Damien Duff 'blown away' by the demands of being a League of Ireland manager

Damien Duff insists he wants his Shelbourne side to dominate games despite employing what he suggests was a “risky” policy of overhauling the First Division champions he inherited.

The Ireland centurion was himself promoted from the club’s U17 to succeed Ian Morris in the senior hotseat, admitting the demands have “blown him away”.

Shels travel to Turner’s Cross on Friday night for their final pre-season game before welcoming St Patrick’s Athletic to Tolka Park on the Premier Division’s opening night, February 18.

“This is a massive, massive club and it’s yo-yoed between the divisions for too long, 10 plus years,” Duff said of the top-flight newcomers.

“Of course, it (our aim) is to stabilise and to stay in the Premier Division.

“I think the game should be played a certain way as well. I want to play a good brand of football, hopefully dominate games, which is probably unheard of for a First Division team coming up.

“That’s one, I guess, of many goals for myself, staff and players, they know what we’re aiming for.” Duffer has been busy in the transfer market, former Shamrock Rovers strikers Dan Carr and Sean Boyd amongst his recruits, as well as Arsenal teen Jordan McEneff on loan.

Longford Town midfielder Aodh Dervin is another arrival as part of a transition which the two-time Premier League winner is adamant was imperative.

“We’ve built a brand-new squad overnight, with 15 out, and 15 in, more or less,” he said about his first standalone senior management post.

“Might call it risky but I thought it’s what the club needed.

“It’s gone really well. The lads are fit, we've not had many injuries, only a couple of niggles, especially from the way we train.

“I guess no coaching badges or anything you learn with FAI will ever teach or prepare you for the job.

“It’s 24/7 literally non-stop. I guess that side of it is the one that’s blown me away. I enjoy it, so no problem, but we only find out next Friday and beyond.”