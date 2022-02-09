Kurt Zouma has cats taken into RSCPA care, charity announce

Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been taken into the care of the RSCPA, the animal welfare charity has announced.

The West Ham defender, who played against Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night, has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The RSPCA swiftly rebuked the “very upsetting” video after it surfaced online and will be leading an investigation while co-operating with Essex Police.

More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, calling for Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing public backlash.

“The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

“We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.

“We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time.”

Zouma has been fined the “maximum amount possible” for mistreating his pet cat, West Ham have announced.

Earlier, the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust has called for Kurt Zouma to face the same punishment as anyone else would do over the treatment of his pet cat and suggested that he spends time with the RSPCA to “see the consequences of his own actions”.

More than 140,000 people have signed an online petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, calling for Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing public backlash.

WHUST treasurer Kevin Hind, who was at the game, told the PA news agency: “The video which we saw was absolutely horrific. Cruelty to animals is completely unacceptable.

“These footballers, including Zouma, are role models to people, particularly young people. If they are seen to be getting away with this kind of behaviour then it shows impressionable people that they can also get away with the behaviour too.

“I don’t think any of us were impressed with Zouma having been played last night.”