A debut to forget for Dele Alli as Newcastle climb out of relegation zone

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Dele Alli had no doubt envisaged coming off the bench to help turn the game, but just not like this.

As the exuberant St James’ Park faithful spilled out onto the city centre streets to savour back-to-back wins for the first time since last May, Everton — metaphorically and literally battered and bruised — were left to reflect on a damaging night that saw them dragged further into the fight for Premier League survival.

There are certain to be dozens more plot twists in the compelling drama that is the Premier League relegation battle, but this was a crucial staging post in Newcastle’s bid to show just what £96m can buy you.

Eddie Howe left the centrepiece of his January transfer work — £41m Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — on the bench until stoppage time, and perhaps Frank Lampard wished he’d done the same with the Rolls Royce-driving former Tottenham midfielder.

It was a player Newcastle signed seemingly a lifetime ago for a far more modest sum, Ryan Fraser, whose goal early in the second half proved pivotal, with Alli playing an unwanted role in the Scot’s first Premier League goal for the slowly-stirring sleeping giant who made a welcome step out of the bottom three.

Jamaal Lascelles and Mason Holgate traded own goals in the space of just 90 seconds with half-time on the horizon as an already lively contest finally delivered goals at both ends, the hosts by that stage fortunate not to be a man down after Jonjo Shelvey escaped with just a yellow card for a shocking over-the-top challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Retribution arrived from the ensuing free kick. The Newcastle skipper’s turn to be left looking sheepish arrived after an unwanted appearance on the scoresheet came as he inadvertently opened the scoring when Holgate’s close-range shot was cleared off the line, only to ricochet back into the net off the hapless defender.

Atonement was swift as from a corner Lascelles powered a header against the bar which bounced back off the bar and in off Holgate in a bizarre role reversal, the visitors clearly missing the physical presence of Yerry Mina at Kieran Trippier’s set piece.

Everton’s absolute unit of a centre-back registered around four on the Richter Scale when he fell to earth requiring treatment to a hamstring injury which curtailed his evening early with a second substitution enforced on Lampard before the interval following Alli’s early introduction for Demarai Gray.

Freed from Mina’s shackles, Chris Wood should have given Newcastle the lead when the unmarked forward produced a tame header after the ball fell invitingly for him from Fraser’s deflected shot, Everton again found wanting defensively at a corner.

So too should Joelinton, only for the blundering Brazilian — not for the first time this season — to fall over his own feet as he made to slot home an inviting cut-back from Allan Saint-Maximin.

It was a moment of comedy gold, but for Newcastle’s predicament being so perilous.

Fraser ensured the ineptitude was swiftly forgotten when he gave his side the lead 11 minutes into the second-half. After Alli was complicit in Everton surrendering possession, Saint Maximin defied the laws of physics to stand up a perfect ball to the far post where Fraser, with far from the cleanest finish he’s ever produced, found the net despite a plethora of defenders guarding the line.

Donny van de Beek joined Alli in debuting off the bench, but the visitors were a waning force once Fraser had struck.

With 10 minutes remaining, Trippier curled a nerve-soothing third over the wall and into the bottom corner from 25 yards with a free kick his England team-mate Jordan Pickford really ought to have saved.

Jacob Murphy struck a post late on, but by that stage, it didn’t really matter.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 7; Trippier 9 (Manquillo 90, 5), Lascelles 8, Schar 5, Targett 7; Willock 6, (Guimaraes 90, 5), Shelvey 6, Joelinton 6; Fraser 8 (Murphy 82, 6), Wood 5, Saint-Maximin 8.

EVERTON (3-4-2-1): Pickford 5; Mina 6 (Branthwaite 35, 6), Keane 5, Holgate 5; Coleman 5, Allan 5, Gomes 5 (van de Beek 60, 5), Townsend 6; Gordon 7, Gray 6 (Alli 25, 4), Richarlison 6.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 8