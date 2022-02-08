'Non-issue': FAI defend Jonathan Hill's decision not to live in Ireland

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has defended his decision to continue commuting from his London base, a stance endorsed by chairman Roy Barrett who dismissed the furore as a “non-issue”.

The duo were speaking on Tuesday morning, by design about the new strategy launched on Monday night, but the issues around Hill’s living arrangements dominated the press briefing.

Despite being appointed in September 2020, and starting the position two months later, Hill has not set up a permanent base in Dublin and has been using the FAI's approved hotel in Castleknock Hotel on his trips.

The former English FA commercial director sees no reason to change, contending the emergence of video conference and his engagement on Twitter presents alternative avenues for communication to traditional face-to-face meetings.

His predecessor John Delaney traded on his mobility, trumpeting the 2,000 clubs he visited across the country over his tenure, but Hill is of a different mindset.

“I’ve had hundreds of Zoom calls and Teams calls,” said Hill. “For me, the most important thing is not where I do my work, it is how I do my work. And the outcomes from that work.

“The first six months I was in the job, there was no travel between England and Ireland anyway.

“There’s lots of different ways of talking to people now, different ways of sharing information.

“I have decided to be on social media so I can follow over 700 grassroots teams in Ireland so I can get a flavour for what’s happening. If I was here eight days a week, I wouldn’t get to all 700 of those grassroots clubs. Does that mean I don’t care about them or not interested in them? Absolutely not.

“At the moment it’s unlikely I will move my family here. I have young daughters and a son at a specific point of their education that has been affected by the pandemic, so I think it would be unfair on them to move at this specific point.

“The majority of my days will be here. I will be very close to this office so I can be here on a very regular basis. I can’t tell you which accommodation which I’ll be using and neither do I think you’d expect me to, to be honest.

“I think I have been working pretty hard to understand what I need to understand from Irish football to be able to produce our strategy document. I believe that's important, speaking to as many people as I can, meeting them as often as I can, and getting to as many League of Ireland matches as I can do.”

He added “I’m comfortable I’ve done everything I could have done in relation to my role to now. I care passionately about this role and about doing what we are saying in this strategy. The board understand that and I hope those people who I meet understand the degree of my commitment to this role, because it is significant.”

Barrett refused to discuss any element of Hill’s remuneration, including a €30,000 relocation allowance which has so far not been drawn down.

“From my perspective it’s a bit of a non-issue, really,” he contended.

“When I look at it, and I have the benefit of working closest with Jonathan given my role, I would much prefer to have a really good chief executive who is very effective and productive and has a really work ethic.

“All of that and the outcomes from all of that are an awful lot more important than simply presenteeism and where they are located. And the world has changed.

“There was relocation as Jonathan didn’t live in Ireland, so in terms of the arrangement we came to at that time and where we find ourselves now, in the knowledge that we have had a pandemic and that circumstances have changed, I am very comfortable with the arrangements in place with Jonathan.

“I am not going to comment on any aspect of Jonathan’s package as I don’t think it is appropriate to do so. But what I will say is benchmarking Jonathan’s or anybody’s arrangement that’s what we do and we do that with input from the board and third-party consultants.

“There is an awful lot of oversight within the organisation and on remuneration within that.

“We have a chief executive who has been with us for 14 months, who is doing a very good job and delivering on all of the agendas we have set for him to date. He has my full support and the board’s full support.”