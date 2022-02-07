Chairman Roy Barrett confident FAI will attract investors to deliver strategic goals

FAI chairman Roy Barrett is convinced the association will secure the necessary investment to deliver their strategic goals set until 2025.

The charter of six pillars was unveiled at a virtual launch on Monday night, with chief executive Jonathan Hill admitting that investment was foremost on the list of five essential enablers to success.

Although the most publicly amenable target set was for Stephen Kenny to deliver Euro 2024 qualification, the majority of longer and broader objectives are dependent on cash injections.

It is particularly pertinent when Hill’s vision entails: “funding the development of the academy and training ground infrastructure of our national league clubs to further develop young Irish talent”. That presents difficulties for an organisation burdened by €65m of debt, without a major sponsor for 13 months and counting, and paying the cost of legacy liabilities to Sports Direct and Robbie Keane, among other creditors.

Still, former Goodbody Stockbrokers MD Roy Barrett is predicting an overhaul of their finances during the lifespan of this blueprint.

Contained in the monetary targets is exceeding €50m annual turnover, compared to €43m for 2019 and 2021, holding a ringfenced cash reserves of €6m and reducing deferred income from €13.7m to below €10m.

A new metric of EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is to surpass 10%. Essentially, they’re striving to clinch a better bang for their buck.

“I think the funding will come,” declared Barrett, selected as the FAI’s first independent chairman in January 2020, a juncture when they teetered on the brink of insolvency.

“As an organisation, we’ve tried to build trust from a low level over the last couple of years. I think we’ve achieved that and got to a point of financial stability, with the help of our stakeholders particularly the Government, as well as Uefa and Fifa, our commercial sponsors and others. Now, we need to move forward and recognise a core part of the plan is investment.

“Investment will come for our game because this is the best, largest, and best supported game in the country.

“I expect the stakeholders, like local and central Government, to continue to be supportive.

“As we’ve evolved through a very difficult time, not only financially but also because of the pandemic, there've been so many things we’ve missed but now we have the opportunity to turbocharge our future.

“People can attend stadia and I’m very confident about our ticketing strategy for the international matches in 2022. As people recognise what football stands for, and the FAI can stand for, they will support it.”

On-pitch progress is paramount. That applies for the women’s team, who have been set a goal of a first-ever major tournament qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and/or Euro 2025. Underage teams should, according to their aspiration, reach a minimum of two Euro tournaments per competition cycle.

The FAI's ambition for Irish clubs in Europe appears the most arduous. From 42, where the men’s team sat this year, the parent body wants them shuttling into the top 30 nations in terms of overall results.

Closer to home, confirmation of a third national senior tier for next year was forthcoming, an attempt to bridge the gap between intermediate and third level teams with the League of Ireland First Division. A replica for the women, operating beneath the sole senior division, is also envisaged by 2025.

Additional items include a boost in registered players by 78,500 to 300,000, females accounting the majority of that increase. The FAI is to be rebranded from next year, with a new logo on its way.

The six pillars are: Transform football facilities and infrastructure, Drive Grassroots football as the heart of the game, Nurture Football Pathways for All, Develop the full potential of football for Women and Girls, Frame a new future of the League of Ireland, Build for International Success.