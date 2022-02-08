Euro vision can be embraced - if it doesn't sink more pressing priorities

Trust the Celtic Cousins to launch a lifeboat just as the tide was beginning to turn.

When asked during a virtual press conference if the confirmed joint-bid for the 2028 Euros threatens to distract the FAI from more pressing matters, its chief executive Jonathan Hill became submerged in rising sea levels.

Two hundred words of niceties about government collaboration followed without addressing the inquisitor’s salient angle of chronically underfunded national leagues, men’s and women’s, along with the absence of a professional underage development model.

Hill did eventually mention “balanced approach” during his reply but his Scottish counterpart Ian Maxwell felt compelled to interject unprompted and turbodrive the selling pitch.

“The impact we saw in the game in this country was huge,” Maxwell said of Scotland’s Euro experience from last summer which, in contrast to Ireland, they managed to qualify for and stage their four games at Hampden Park.

“We engaged with a significant number of Scots that weren’t really engaged in the national team before.

“There is no better way, experience tells us, than to host a major event such as this and reap the benefits from involvement. We all want to qualify - and that has a massive part to play as well - but the benefit from being in our first tournament for a long, long time absolutely reinforces the desire that comes from doing these events.”

The announcement of a five-nation tilt at hosting the tournament could have been better timed for Hill.

Firstly, he is personally in the limelight for delaying his permanent relocation from London to the FAI headquarters, 15 months on from being appointed as John Delaney’s successor.

Then, there was the unveiling of a strategy document last night followed on Wednesday by the launch of the upcoming League of Ireland season, neither event having much relevance to what is perceived by sceptics as a vanity project detached from tackling Irish football’s immediate problems.

But, to borrow a John Giles phrase, does it have to be either-or?

Specific figures were distinctly absent from yesterday’s 40-minute briefing, only an assertion led by England’s Mark Bullingham that the ROI (return on investment) was similar to the World Cup 2030 bid that was subtly ditched amid a political tug from Uefa.

How much exactly that investment is – and more pertinently whether the Irish element is self-funded – will influence the debate that is sure to be had before and after Uefa make their final decision in September 2023.

What can be guaranteed is the State ponying up for the privilege of being one of four makeweights to England’s consolation crusade, directly or indirectly.

In return for revamping its committee structure, introducing independent directors and weeding out veterans from Council, the FAI received a €35m bailout just over two years ago.

Effectively, Irish football has been nationalised, with all major decisions, such as the choice of Hill, rubberstamped by the Government and its agencies.

Roy Barrett, the independent chairman endorsed by both the FAI and main lenders in their time of crisis, Bank of Ireland, cited the €100m projected spend from the Euro 2020 hosting right to justify seeking an extra €7.64m during those rescue package talks.

The sum, covering three years of their licensing fees for Aviva Stadium, was eventually granted as an interest-free loan.

Economically, the concept is a win-win. The influx of supporters from at least three other nations for a group phase that would feature Ireland, qualifying on the pitch or as hosts if expanded to 32 teams, is a boon for the hospitality and tourism sectors. Major tournaments attract event junkies. Of that, there is no doubt.

The more intangible benefits Hill referred to yesterday – “we want to inspire the nation” – are difficult to quantify and merely serve a short-term purpose of infuriating the diehards fatigued by neglect of domestic matters.

It would seem the current Government has appreciated the role of national leagues in the aftermath of John Delaney’s reign, characterised by his “difficult child” comment, underlined by the €4m ringfenced from last year’s Covid-19 resilience funding for that sector.

Their next opportunity to demonstrate commitment is by bankrolling an employment industry for budding teens, no longer permitted to join UK clubs till 18 arising from Brexit.

Those are priorities mutually exclusive of tournament hosting, a hook on which the FAI can hang onto when attempting to become commercially independent. That €65m debt won’t recede until major sponsors are attracted and the senior team starts qualifying for tournaments again.

England possesses the infrastructure and heritage to win this tender process alone, as Germany did for the 2024 showpiece by a distance from Turkey. The other four nations, including Ireland, only get to piggyback as a legacy of the World Cup proposal that never got off the ground.

It will be on England’s head as to whether this venture fails or, most likely, wins, unlike 20 years ago when Ireland didn’t even have the stadia to meet their part of the Scotland coalition.

This version is to be embraced; so long as it doesn’t sink the mothership.