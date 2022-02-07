GAA reacts positively to Euro 2028 bid

The GAA has reacted positively to the news that the FAI and Irish FA are interested in hosting Euro 2028 games at their venues as part of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales’ joint bid to host the tournament.

Croke Park and the yet-to-reconstructed Casement Park would likely be among the stadia the two organisations would look to be made available as part of a bid.

After FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill confirmed they had spoken to the GAA about the possibility of staging games, GAA director of communications Alan Milton said: “The FAI were in touch at the outset of the project about possible co-operation and we were amenable to working with them on it.”

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland, Irish Football Association chairman Patrick Nelson acknowledged Windsor Park won’t meet the minimum 30,000-capacity criteria to host a game. While not mentioning Casement Park, he remarked that he and Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy have a good working relationship.

"We speak to the GAA on a regular basis. I probably speak to Brian McAvoy every two weeks, if not every week. Nothing is ruled in or ruled out at this point other than the fact that we definitely want to host games in Northern Ireland.

"We know we've got to work with partners - primarily government partners, really - to make sure we've got a stadium that is capable of doing that.”

McAvoy told the Irish Examiner: “I’m not too sure about the requirements for Euro 2028 and what they need but Casement, when it is built, will be a 34,500 stadium. If there is an approach to the GAA to use Casement or any other GAA stadium then we’ll obviously consider it.”

As for whether the bid might expedite the reconstruction of Casement Park, McAvoy was more circumspect. “There is a judicial review about Casement in March and you can’t really look beyond that.”

In November, two residents association were permitted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision in July to approve the planned redevelopment of Casement Park, which hosted its last game in 2013. The stadium’s final rebuild cost is expected to be £110 million and take two years to complete.

Should the FAI and Irish Football Association formally approach the GAA to use their stadia, the decision will be made at Central Council level. A motion passed at Congress in 2019 empowered Ard Chomhairle to authorise the use of GAA property “for a compelling national reason”.