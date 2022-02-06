Decision time for UK and Ireland's potential joint World Cup bid

A decision is imminent on the UK and Irish nations abandoning their joint World Cup 2030 bid in favour of a tilt at staging Euro 2028.

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland had commissioned a feasibility study for the global showpiece but political machinations within Fifa’s corridors of power have convinced them to reroute their energies elsewhere.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last October, Uefa favours a bid from the Iberian alliance of Spain and Portugal for the World Cup but they face major competition from the South American nomination of Uruguay-Argentina-Chile-Paraguay as well as China.

As a consolation prize and with the deadlines for “intentions to bid” closing on March 23, the FAI and its partners will target the Euro hosting.

Covid-19 restrictions on attendances saw Ireland become the only one of 12 countries to lose their hosting rights for last summer’s showpiece.

As part of the fresh bid for the 24-team tournament in six years’ time, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will stage one of the six groups, along with at least one, possibly two, knockout stage matches. It is estimated the exchequer’s coffers will be boosted by €150m from being part of the spectacle.

Maximising the revenue will depend on Ireland’s participation, understood not to be a given if the five-nation quest is successful.

Uefa are reluctant to cede automatic tickets to multiple nations, especially as Northern Ireland can only function as a training base due to Windsor Park’s 18,500, well below Uefa’s current minimum capacity for stadia of 30,000.

Germany won sole hosting rights for the next Euros, in the summer of 2024, and the tender lodged by the FAI and its partners for the sequel is unlikely to be the only proposal.