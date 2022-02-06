Decision time for UK and Ireland's potential joint World Cup bid

A decision is imminent on the UK and Irish nations abandoning their joint World Cup 2030 bid in favour of a tilt at staging Euro 2028.
Decision time for UK and Ireland's potential joint World Cup bid

General view of the Aviva Stadium prior to the Fifia World Cup 2022 qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

A decision is imminent on the UK and Irish nations abandoning their joint World Cup 2030 bid in favour of a tilt at staging Euro 2028.

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland had commissioned a feasibility study for the global showpiece but political machinations within Fifa’s corridors of power have convinced them to reroute their energies elsewhere.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last October, Uefa favours a bid from the Iberian alliance of Spain and Portugal for the World Cup but they face major competition from the South American nomination of Uruguay-Argentina-Chile-Paraguay as well as China.

As a consolation prize and with the deadlines for “intentions to bid” closing on March 23, the FAI and its partners will target the Euro hosting.

Covid-19 restrictions on attendances saw Ireland become the only one of 12 countries to lose their hosting rights for last summer’s showpiece.

As part of the fresh bid for the 24-team tournament in six years’ time, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will stage one of the six groups, along with at least one, possibly two, knockout stage matches. It is estimated the exchequer’s coffers will be boosted by €150m from being part of the spectacle.

Maximising the revenue will depend on Ireland’s participation, understood not to be a given if the five-nation quest is successful.

Uefa are reluctant to cede automatic tickets to multiple nations, especially as Northern Ireland can only function as a training base due to Windsor Park’s 18,500, well below Uefa’s current minimum capacity for stadia of 30,000.

Germany won sole hosting rights for the next Euros, in the summer of 2024, and the tender lodged by the FAI and its partners for the sequel is unlikely to be the only proposal.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Israel - UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifier Vieira heaps praise on Ireland U19 defender Tayo Adaramola
England v Wales - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium Sunderland not rushing into managerial appointment amid Roy Keane speculation
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Forest players forced to repel pitch invader 
#FAI
<p>Senegal’s players celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Picture: Themba Hadebe</p>

Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations as Sadio Mane shrugs off early penalty miss

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up