Forest players forced to repel pitch invader 

A man has been involved in an altercation with Nottingham Forest players during today's FA Cup tie against Leicester City.
The incident occurred 36 minutes into the game at the City Ground with Forest leading the Premier League visitors 3-0.
Photographers captured the moment when the man ran onto the pitch after
defender Joe Worrall had scored Forest's third goal.
The celebrating players were forced to defend themselves with a number of punches thrown.
Security personnel and police then removed the man from the pitch
City pulled one back before the break and trailed 3-1,