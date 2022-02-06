Forest players forced to repel pitch invader 

The incident occurred 36 minutes into the FA Cup game at the City Ground with Forest leading the Premier League visitors 3-0.
A pitch invader attacks players of Nottingham Forest during the Emirates FA Cup tie between Forest and Leicester City at the City Ground (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 17:04
Robert Fry

A man has been involved in an altercation with Nottingham Forest players during today's FA Cup tie against Leicester City.

The incident occurred 36 minutes into the game at the City Ground with Forest leading the Premier League visitors 3-0.

Photographers captured the moment when the man ran onto the pitch after 

defender Joe Worrall had scored Forest's third goal.

The celebrating players were forced to defend themselves with a number of punches thrown. 

Security personnel and police then removed the man from the pitch 

City pulled one back before the break and trailed 3-1,

