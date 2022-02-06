Caoimhin Kelleher fortunate to escape sanction as Liverpool see off Cardiff

FA Cup

Liverpool 3

Cardiff 1

JURGEN Klopp reached the FA Cup fifth round for just the second time in his career as Liverpool eventually broke down Championship strugglers Cardiff and booked a home tie with Norwich.

The highlight of the day came from Harvey Elliott, making his return as a second half substitute after being out since September following an horrific ankle injury.

The 18-year-old swivelled on a cross from Andy Robertson to bury Liverpool’s third goal past Dillon Phillips in the 75th minute as an under-strength Cardiff finally capitulated.

Diogo Jota had broken the deadlock after 53 minutes, with a superb 10-yard header following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equally impressive free-kick delivery from the right wing.

But Cardiff were justifiably frustrated at referee Andrew Madley and his decision, just a minute into the second half, not to dismiss Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman rashly sprinted out of his area to deal with a long ball aimed at Mark Harris but succeeded only in scything the Cardiff striker to the ground.

Had Harris continued he would have had an open route to goal and the case could also have been made that Kelleher should have been shown a straight red for his studs-up foul.

But Liverpool’s opening goal just seven minutes later rubbed salt into the wounds of the visitors who also failed with a strong first half penalty claim after Harris went down under a challenge from Ibrahima Konate.

The tie was well and truly settled after 68 minutes when Takumi Minamino drove the ball in from 12 yards after debutant Luis Diaz, signed this week in a £37.5 million deal from Porto, showed superb footwork to pull the ball back for the Japanese international.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane absent, facing each other in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations Final, Klopp had still opted for a virtually full-strength team.

The Liverpool boss has had a poor FA Cup record in his six seasons at Anfield, only going as far as the fifth round once, where they lost to Chelsea in 2020.

But despite his strong selection, Liverpool toiled against a Cardiff side who, with an eye on a relegation fight at the wrong end of the Championship, made eight changes from their last league outing.

Jota had forced a superb reaction save out of Phillips, with just four minutes gone, but until events of the second half, Cardiff coped comfortably with the pressure.

And the visitors deservedly grabbed a consolation ten minutes from time when Rubin Colwill found space in the Liverpool area to unleash a powerful shot from 15 yards after fine work from Isaak Davies.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Kelleher 5; Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 5, van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7 (Robertson 70, 7); Henderson 6 (Thiago 78, 6), Keita 5 (Elliott 58, 6), Jones 6 (Diaz 58, 6); Minamino 7 (Milner 69, 6), Firmino 6, Jota 8.

Subs not used: Adrian, Matip, Gordon, Morton.

CARDIFF (3-5-2): Phillips 7; Denham 6, Flint 7, McGuinness 6; Ng 5 (Semenyo 90), King 5 (Colwill 69, 6), Pack 6, Vaulks 7 (Doyle 69, 6), Bagan 6; M Harris 7 (Davies 58, 6), Collins 6 (Hugill 58, 6).

Subs not used: Bacuna, Wintle, Smithies, Bowen.

Referee: A Madley 5