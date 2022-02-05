Kane double keeps Spurs on Cup trail

FA Cup: Tottenham 3 Brighton 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a trophy continued after a clinical 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham started the game on the front-foot, and almost took the lead in the craziest of ways. A scuffed pass from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez fell to Harry Kane, but the ricochet off the Spurs striker fortunately rolled back to the Spaniard.

Once again, Spurs piled on the pressure in the Brighton third, and in the 13th minute, they were able to get the break-through. Brighton Captain Lewis Dunk was dispossessed on the edge of his penalty area by Son Heung-Min.

The South Korean then played it to Harry Kane, and the England Captain angled a beautiful shot past Sanchez and into the top corner to put Spurs in front.

Antonio Conte’s men continued to assert their dominance in the game, and in the 24th minute, their persistence paid off. Emerson Royal’s cross deflected off Solly March and looped over Sanchez to double Tottenham’s advantage, as Spurs closed out the first half on top.

Brighton started the second half in the same vein as they started the first, but midfielder Jakub Moder could only fire well over the crossbar as the visitors pushed for a way back in the game.

Potter’s men were then rewarded for their excellent start to the second half with a goal in the 63rd minute from Yves Bissouma. The midfielder skipped past the Spurs defence with ease before firing past Hugo Lloris with the aid of a deflection to give Brighton hope.

However, just as Brighton thought they were back in the game, Spurs extinguished any doubt of the result with their third. Kane with his second of the night after Son bulldozed his way through the Seagulls’ backline to all but confirm the win.

Spurs’ passage into the Fifth Round was secured after a dogged display from Conte’s men.