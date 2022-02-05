Cork City's Gordon Walker suffers broken leg

Cork City defender Gordon Walker faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at St Patrick’s Athletic.

The player confirmed the setback on social media, accompanying his message on Twitter with a picture from hospital.

“Thanks to everybody who has reached out since the game,” the 22-year-old said after City’s 1-0 defeat at Richmond Park, their first loss of the pre-season schedule.

“Unfortunately, I have broken my leg which will see me out for some time, however I will be doing my best to recover as quickly as possible and help the lads as soon as I can get back on the pitch.

“I’d like to say special thanks to physio Orla and the paramedic team who looked after me at Richmond today. Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. See you soon, back stronger.”

Walker, whose injury occurred after 12 minutes, rejoined City at the start of last season for Colin Healy’s first full season at the helm.

He had previously played for Cobh Ramblers and UCC, where he'd earned a scholarship to undertake an Arts degree while representing the Ireland universities team.

City created a number of chances to cancel out Mark Doyle’s 24th-minute opener for the Premier Division side, particularly through Cian Bargary’s shot immediately after which grazed the crossbar.

Healy has one more friendly scheduled, the visit to Turner’s Cross next Friday of his former Ireland team-mate Damien Duff and his Shelbourne side, before the Rebels open the First Division campaign at Bray Wanderers on February 11.