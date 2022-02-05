Perfect start for Frank Lampard at Goodison Park

FA CUP: Everton 4 Brentford 1

FRANK Lampard enjoyed the perfect introduction to life as Everton boss with a hugely impressive debut victory to seal a place in round five.

The feelgood factor at Goodison Park was almost palpable as the despondency of the ill-fated Rafa Benitez reign was blown away thanks to a display full of verve and attacking vigour.

The Merseyside club face bigger more important challenges as they fight for Premier League survival, but Lampard is acutely aware that success breeds success as the former Chelsea head coach savoured an ideal start on his return to the dugout.

Everton didn't look back after Yerry Mina, an early substitute for the injured Ben Godfrey, was allowed the freedom of Brentford's penalty area to head his side ahead from Demarai Gray's corner just after the half hour.

Richarlison doubled the advantage at the outset of the second half, firing over keeper David Raya from Allan's astute through ball.

Like their hosts, Brentford's priorities lie in ensuring they remain in the top flight this season, and they will not be too concerned at their exit from this season's competition. Ivan Toney's penalty after the striker had been brought down by England keeper Jordan Pickford gave them hope as they halved the deficit nine minutes into the second half.

Any hope of a fightback was extinguished just after the hour when Mason Holgate scored from another Gray corner, providing further reward for Everton's high-tempo passing and pressing, a far cry from the kind of lacklustre displays supporters have had to endure for the majority of the campaign.

Another substitute Andros Townsend, rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to make it four and seal his side's place in Sunday's draw for the last 16 with a flourish.

Everton (3-4-3): Pickford 6; Holgate 6. Keane 6, Godfrey 6 (Mina 14, 7), Coleman 7, Allan 7, Andre Gomes 7, Mykolenko 7 (Kenny 73, 6); Gordon 7 (Townsend 73, 6), Richarlison 7 (Tosun 88, 6), Gray 7.

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya 5; Ajer 5, Jansson 5, Bech Sorensen 6; Roerslev 6 (Dasilva 72, 6), Jensen 6, Norgaard 6, Janelt 5 (Baptiste 62, ), Henry 6 (Stevens 83, 6) ); Toney 7, Canos 7 (Ghoddos 72, 6).

Referee: Michael Oliver 6