Gavan Holohan hungry like a wolf for cup glory

One part of Hartlepool’s midfield trio nicknamed the “Wolf Pack”, former Cork City star Gavan Holohan is hunting for an FA Cup scalp at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Holohan’s Pools, only promoted back to League Two this season after four years in the Conference, already delivered a scalp by shocking Championship outfit Blackpool in the last round.

Palace under Patrick Vieira will be a step-up in calibre, yet the 30-year-old doesn’t want the biggest occasion of his career to pass without trying to upgrade its memorability factor.

The Kilkenny native was part of City’s squad that reached the FAI Cup finals in 2015 and 2016 but didn’t get off the Aviva Stadium substitutes’ bench for either.

“I had those Cup finals and few European nights in Ireland so this game would be at least on a par,” said Holohan, who also played for Drogheda United, Galway United and Waterford after returning from a spell in Hull City’s U23s.

“I always wanted to have another crack in England and the purpose of joining Hartlepool in 2019 was to put myself in the shop window.

“I was an unknown quantity and had to earn my reputation. It couldn’t have gone better since, by getting promoted and holding our own in League Two.

“I was still hoping we’d get a Premier League team in this fourth round. That of course meant my phone started to hop but I was able to get tickets for some of my mates over from Kilkenny and my former manager at Cherry Orchard.

“All the pressure is on Palace but the main thing for us is to soak up the atmosphere and give it a lash.”

That starts in midfield, where Holohan is flanked by Mark Shelton and Nicky Featherstone.

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is the club’s celebrity fan – his on-screen mood often influenced by the contrasting fortunes of his beloved north-east club – and last season he feted their energy levels with a nickname.

“Jeff is a big supporter of ours and the Wolf Pack description has stuck among the fans,” Holohan says with a smile. “Although we lost a couple of players over the summer, our trio has remained intact, and we really work well together.”

Suspension rules out Featherstone today but he, like striker Mark Cullen, previously played alongside Holohan at Hull City.

The trio car-pool on the daily four-hour round trip to Hull, rotating the driving responsibilities. “It’s like a little reunion, though Mark has been one of my best friends for years,” adds Holohan. “We keep each other company on the trips and one of the rules is that nobody is allowed to sleep!”

That Holohan’s partner is originally from Hull played a part in his decision to quit the League of Ireland and relocate. Preferably, he’d like to complete his career in England.

“I’ve a few years left in me yet and we’ve laid down roots here,” he says.

“The standard of the Conference probably surprised me when I first signed. It’s a very physically demanding league, a real dogfight among 23 teams to get automatic promotion.

“We came through the play-offs last season and the club is in a really good place. A strong start to the season ensures we’re looking ahead targeting the play-offs, rather than behind at relegation.

“From a period not that long ago when Hartlepool almost went out of business, the owners are pretty good when it comes to finances. They won’t be overspending to chase a dream.”

That sensible approach however doesn't prevent Holohan imagining a fairytale when he steps out onto the Selhurst Park pitch at 3pm on Saturday.