Decision could be looming on Roy Keane's return to Sunderland

Roy Keane is in line for a sensational managerial return to Sunderland.

Billionaire owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is on the lookout for an inspirational figure to complete their promotion to the Championship after sacking Lee Johnson following the humiliating 6-0 loss weekend loss to Bolton Wanderers.

It is understood that the owner and his sporting director Kristjaan Speakman spoke with the Corkman on Wednesday and a decision could be looming.

Grant McCann is also available, having led Hull out of League One last season but controversially let go last week following a change of ownership.

Keane, 50, managed Sunderland for just over two years, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2007 and keeping them there the following season before standing down in December 2008 after a falling out with then-owner Ellis Short.

He then had a less successful spell as manager of Ipswich before stints as an assistant manager for Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Keane is now a popular pundit with Sky Sports but has never hid his ambition to return to management. In a recent interview with Gary Neville on Sky, he revealed he’d interviewed with a club in the English Championship at the start of this season.

The club sits third in League One but with their promotion bid fading in recent weeks, acted swiftly to end Johnson’s reign.

The club already welcomed back one prodigal son this week, when former England striker Jermain Defoe returned on transfer deadline day.

However, the return of Keane to Wearside would attract huge global interest — and could see a return to the ‘Sundireland’ days when the club attracted legions of Irish fans.

Apart from a leftfield approach to manage Azerbaijan, Keane hasn’t had any offers to mull over.

Speaking at a charity function in Kerry during December, he gave his take on his employability rating based on “perception”.

“I’d like to get back in but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he admitted.

“It’s my gut feeling. People have a perception of me; they look back at my playing career thinking I fell out with everybody.

“I’ve had management opportunities but not the ones I want. I want to have a bit of freedom, not answering to nobody.

“I’m not going to give that up for a job in League One or Championship. not unless I think I have a bit of a chance.

“You need that bit of luck too. Sunderland was a good fit for me because Niall Quinn had gone with the Irish consortium.

“But, from day one at Ipswich Town, I didn’t feel it. We had too many draws in a season, a record for the club.

“It’s not a sob story because I’m a member of the League Managers Association in England and there’s better managers than me out of work. They’ve got better CVs so can’t say I deserve a chance more than anybody else.”

Louis-Dreyfus told Talksport on Tuesday: “Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised the last few signings we made, but the process has started since early this morning,"

"We'll give it the time it takes to find the appropriate candidate.

"What we are doing is working on it and speaking to many people because we have had huge interest in it [the job] from all over the world.

"We were overwhelmed, to be honest and will do the process diligently to find the right person."