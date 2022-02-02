Roy Keane linked with return to Sunderland

UK media outlets are reporting that the Cork man is set to be interviewed for the vacant position after sacking Lee Johnson over the weekend.
Roy Keane, during his previous stint as manager of Sunderland in 2008. Picture: Getty

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 16:53

Roy Keane has been linked with a move back to Sunderland.

Keane started his managerial career with the Black Cats in 2006 before taking charge of Ipswich and assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Despite the weekend 6-0 defeat to Bolton, Sunderland are third in League One and will be hoping Keane can reignite their promotion push.

