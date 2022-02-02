Valerien Ismael sacked by West Brom less than 12 months into four-year contract

Irish internationals Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby will have a new club manager after West Bromwich Albion sacked Valerien Ismael less than 12 months into his four-year deal with the club.
Three defeats in the last four Championship games, drifting Albion to fifth place in the Championship and well adrift of the automatic promotion spots, prompted the Baggies board to take drastic action.
An impressive spell at fellow Championship outfit Barnsley earned the 48-year-old the chance to succeed Sam Allardyce last summer but despite operating with a far bigger budget he has failed to oversee a sustainable push to get the Midlanders back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
"West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valérien Ismaël has today left his position as head coach," a statement from the club reads.
"Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.
Robinson last year established himself as Ireland’s main striker, bagging five goals over two games against Azerbaijan and Qatar in October, just days after his admission of vaccine hesitancy caused a stir.
His compatriot Molumby arrived at the Hawthorns in late August on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, with an option to buy forming part of the arrangement.
West Brom also have Irish-eligible Taylor Gardner-Hickman in their first-team. Steve Bruce has been installed as the early bookies’ favourite to fill the vacancy.