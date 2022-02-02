Barcelona confirm Aubameyang arrival on free transfer

Barcelona have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was released by the club on Tuesday, having not made an appearance since being disciplined in December.

Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side, although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached as deadline day drew on.

Talks progressed during Monday and Arsenal announced the following day that they had agreed to allow Aubameyang to leave the club by mutual consent.

Barcelona confirmed his arrival at the Nou Camp on Wednesday morning, after pictures of him training with his new team-mates had already surfaced.

"FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC," their statement read.

"The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023 and his buy-out clause will be set at 100 million euros.

"Shortly the club will provide details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's presentation as a first team player."