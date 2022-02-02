Barcelona confirm Aubameyang arrival on free transfer

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was released by the club on Tuesday
Barcelona confirm Aubameyang arrival on free transfer

File photo dated 06-12-2021 of Arsenals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona have announced the signing of former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer. Issue date: Wednesday February 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Barcelona. Photo credit should read Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 11:11

Barcelona have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was released by the club on Tuesday, having not made an appearance since being disciplined in December.

Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side, although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached as deadline day drew on.

Talks progressed during Monday and Arsenal announced the following day that they had agreed to allow Aubameyang to leave the club by mutual consent.

Barcelona confirmed his arrival at the Nou Camp on Wednesday morning, after pictures of him training with his new team-mates had already surfaced.

"FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC," their statement read.

"The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023 and his buy-out clause will be set at 100 million euros.

"Shortly the club will provide details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's presentation as a first team player."

More in this section

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League - St James' Park Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hurt by cold Arsenal exit
31/7/2009 CSL to Cork City and Cobh Ramblers: Give us back our players
Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood facing more allegations
<p>West Ham United’s Declan Rice (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Football rumours: Premier League clubs circling Declan Rice

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up