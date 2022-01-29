Wolves winger Adama Traore seals Barcelona loan move

The 26-year-old will remain with the LaLiga giants for the rest of the season and there is an option to make his move to the Nou Camp permanent.
Wolves winger Adama Traore seals Barcelona loan move

Adama Traore has re-joined Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Nick Potts

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 20:59

Wolves winger Adama Traore has returned to his former club Barcelona on loan.

The 26-year-old will remain with the LaLiga giants for the rest of the season and there is an option to make his move to the Nou Camp permanent.

A Barcelona statement said: “FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Adama Traore until 30 June 2022. The blaugranes will pay the player’s wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent.”

The loan sees Traore, who had also been linked with a move to Tottenham, return to his boyhood club after the Spain international came through the youth set-up at Barcelona.

Traore joined the club when he was eight and made his first-team debut nine years later before moving to the Premier League, where he has represented Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

Wanderers technical director Scott Sellars told the club website: “Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.

“Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him. We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.

“We wish Adama the best of luck in Spain, and hope that he plays regularly, has great success and shows everyone what he is capable of.”

Traore’s existing contract at Wolves runs until the summer of 2023.

More in this section

Fulham v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship - Craven Cottage Four EFL games halted due to medical incidents in the stands
FAI headquarters FAI set up working group as controversy surrounding national U14 league rumbles on
Everton v Chelsea - Premier League - Goodison Park Frank Lampard set to land Everton manager’s job
Wolves
<p>Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Picture:Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile</p>

Stephen Kenny has 'one or two things to sort' before signing contract extension

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up