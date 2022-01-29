Stephen Kenny has 'one or two things to sort' before signing contract extension

Stephen Kenny says there are “one or two things to sort” with the FAI regarding his new contract but expects to finalise an agreement.

The association have offered the Ireland manager an extension beyond the current deal’s expiration date of July to cover the entirety of the Uefa Nations League campaign and Euro 2024.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill was in November mandated by his board to negotiate with Kenny under strict parameters, including a maximum severance payoff should the association opt to sack the manager.

Asked during an interview on RTÉ radio whether he’d like to see the contract issue resolved before their next games, the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania on March 26 and 29, he said: “Yeah. Listen, talks are ongoing. I’m sure we’ll come to an agreement. Certainly, there’s no issues with finance or anything like that. There’s just one or two things we have to sort out.”

On his happiness with the support from the FAI, he added: “Absolutely. It’s not an issue at all.”

Kenny's tenure eventually got going in the latter part of the year when two wins over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, either side of holding top seeds Portugal to a scoreless draw, saved third place in the World Cup qualifying group on goal difference.

That coincided with him reverting to the more experienced players he inherited from predecessor Mick McCarthy, coupled with the brilliance of teen goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, giving the squad a look of consistency.

As he gears up for a year that peaks in June with the first four Nations League games against Ukraine (twice), Armenia and Scotland, he’s offered hope to a clutch of players to break into his squad or retain their place.

Championship stars Darragh Lenihan and Scott Hogan have hit form, while Georgie Kelly is about to start life in the UK with promotion-chasing Rotherham United. Then, there’s Zack Elbouzedi flourishing in Sweden for AIK Stockholm.

They’re all playing for their clubs, unlike some of Kenny’s regulars and he’s keen for those on the fringes to take the opportunities of fresh outlets should they materialise during the final three days of this transfer window.

“It’s been difficult for someone like Jeff Hendrick,” noted the manager, now 20 months and 20 games into his reign.

“He probably had his best spell for a couple of years in an Ireland shirt. He did well in our last matches but went back to Newcastle and didn’t get game-time.

“We’ll see if things open up for him in this window.

“Other players in his position, like Alan Browne at Preston North End, are having a purple patch. I’ve got to see him twice in the last few weeks.

“I can communicate with the players but ultimately they make their own decisions and find their own way. They want to play at the highest level that they can and you have to respect that. Sometimes players don’t get the opportunity.

“We want players playing as often as possible because that’s how you get your form.

“We’ve been pretty consistent with our 3-4-2-1 formation. We’d rather that our attacking players were playing on a more consistent basis for their clubs.

“That’s not always possible but we’ve a lot of players who are playing regularly and that’s a good thing.

“We have more of a settled, consistent look about our squad so you’d feel there would be less changes.

“There’s still time for people with their form at their clubs. It’s not a closed shop.

“I feel you need that element of continuity. People need to know the demands of their roles and the connection with their teammates, to have that understanding that develops with games.”