FAI set up working group as controversy surrounding national U14 league rumbles on

The FAI is establishing a working group to deal with the controversy around the U14 national league as their board’s latest intervention has gone askew.

A directive from the directors on November 29 to delay the start of the national league season from March to July hasn’t prevented clubs recruiting players from traditional schoolboy outfits nor set up an alternative interim league among themselves.

The intention of the edict, according to FAI Chairman Roy Barrett, was to arrest the trend of schoolboy teams breaking up midway through their season but that issue has persisted.

Cork’s reigning U13 Roy Keane League champions, Castleview, became the latest team to fold after Cork City and Cobh Ramblers signed the majority of their players.

The team were top of the U14 league and had progressed to the open national stages of the SFAI All-Ireland Cup.

Talks between the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) and the FAI during the week failed to resolve the issue of registrations.

An FAI spokesperson said: “The FAI can confirm that underage national league clubs are in a position to sign players up to the closure of the current amateur football transfer window on January 31, 2022.”

They declined to comment on the upcoming schedule of games between national league clubs.

Fifteen League of Ireland, plus Klub Kildare, are involved. Only Bohemians, Treaty United, Bray Wanderers and Wexford of the 19 League clubs are not included on the schedule.

The internal fallout from the saga has already started, with the officers of the SFAI surviving a no-confidence motion on Saturday morning.

A further meeting of their executive and wider council is due in the coming weeks to formulate their response to this latest blow.