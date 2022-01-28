Former Cork City attacker Kieran Sadlier joins Bolton

Kieran Sadlier has completed a move from Rotherham to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 27-year-old former Cork City and Sligo Rovers man has moved to Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, and was out of contract at Rotherham at the end of the season.

“When they made it aware they wanted me there was no other place I wanted to come. That’s the truth so I’m really happy to be here," Sadlier told Bolton's website.

“I knew the interest last summer and I felt at home when I came here. I said that I wanted to come because I wasn’t playing as much there (at Rotherham).

“I wanted to come here and play. I loved what the gaffer was doing, the way he was playing, which suits me, and is one of the main reasons I’ve come here.

“I’ve come to a club I feel like is an extremely big club and I just can’t wait to be involved in it."

Bolton boss Ian Wyatt said: “Kieran is a player we tried to sign in the summer and it didn’t happen,” said Evatt. “We tried to sign him again at the start of this window and it didn’t look like it was going to happen and then we’ve managed to get it done and over the line. I think he’s delighted and we’re delighted."

Former Ireland U21 international Sadlier, a league and cup winner with Cork City in 2017, could make his debut this weekend, as Bolton face League One second-placed Sunderland.

While Bolton lie mid-table in League One, Sadlier leaves a Rotherham side who are third in the division and challenging for promotion to the Championship.

Sadlier may not the only Irishman making a move from Rotherham in 2022. Sadlier's countryman and another former Cork City man, Chiedozie Ogbene, is out of contract with the Millers at the end of the season.

But Rotherham could soon bolster their Irish presence at The New York Stadium. PFAI player of the year Georgie Kelly, the striker who had a memorable season with Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in 2021, is reported to be on the verge of joining the club.

Rotherham travel to Crewe tomorrow.