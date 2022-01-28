Galway Women’s FC apologise for letting CEO go

Galway Women’s FC have apologised to Ruth Fahy for letting her go after just five months, claiming they don’t have “sufficient structures” to support a full-time chief executive position.

The appointment in August of the Galway local and former Ireland player to the newly-created permanent role was hailed as a progressive step for both the club and women’s national league but the 33-year-old hasn’t reached the midway point of her 12-month contract.

In a statement the club said: “Galway WFC would like to acknowledge the significant contributions of Ruth Fahy since taking over as CEO.

“Ruth’s drive as a player, pundit and professional helped drive a ground up review which highlighted key tactical and strategic focus areas for the club for 2022 -2025.

“The club regrets to announce however that it does not have the sufficient structures in place at this point to support a full-time CEO position.

“The club hopes to put the required structures in place over the coming strategic phases and re-address the viability of this position in the future.

“The club would like to apologise to Ruth and wishes her all the best in her future career. We look forward to hopefully a return to the west in the future.”

At the time of her arrival, qualified solicitor Fahy said the board had fund-raised to create this first standalone job of its kind across the WNL. Designing and implementing a strategic plan for a club eight years in existence was her first, stated priority.

"I have no qualms about the challenges that we will face as we work towards a new club vision, but I'm not afraid to do things differently where needs be,” said the former Wexford, Castlebar and Galway player at the time.