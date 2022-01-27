Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore

The Catalan giants want to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy the Spain winger for around £29million
Adama Traore could make a return to Barcelona this month. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 12:58
Nick Mashiter

Barcelona are in talks with Wolves over a surprise move for Adama Traore.

The Catalan giants want to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy the Spain winger for around £29million, the PA news agency understands.

There is work still to be done on any deal but Traore could return to the Nou Camp seven years after leaving.

Adama Traore could be on his way out at Molineux (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It also signals an end to Tottenham’s interest after they had a £15million bid rejected earlier this month.

Spurs are not expected to revive the deal in a blow to Antonio Conte’s hopes of adapting Traore as a wing-back and just earlier this week they remained confident they could sign the 26-year-old.

Traore started his career at Barca before moving to Aston Villa in 2015 and then spending two years with Middlesbrough.

Adama Traore, right, had a two-year spell with Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA)

He signed for Wolves for a then club record fee of £18million in 2018.

The club had opened negotiations over a new deal last year but no agreement has been reached and Traore has 18 months left on his current contract.

He has made 154 appearances, scoring 11 times for Wolves, while he made four appearances for Barca, scoring once, at the start of his career.

<p>Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne, lying down, and Matty Cash, sitting, were hit by objects thrown from the crowd in the game against Everton (PA)</p>

