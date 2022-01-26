Stephen Bradley: Give players longer contracts if we want big transfer fees

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley insists League of Ireland clubs must break the trend of one-year deals before they can command appropriate transfer fees.

Brendan Clarke, Chairman of the Players FAI (PFAI), recently claimed that 75% of players were out of contract at the end of last season, forcing them into part-time employment or drawing social welfare.

The on-field success of Rovers, allied to the investment from billionaire Damien Desmond, has allowed them tie down players on longer contracts and they’ve yielded the benefits.

Gavin Bazunu’s move to Manchester City in 2018 grossed €500,000 upfront, with the same amount accrued in add-ons since his progression into the Ireland team.

They bettered that initial fee last summer when Celtic agreed to pay €600,000 for Liam Scales, while transfers of Trevor Clarke and Graham Burke boosted their transfer income in recent years to near €2m.

St Patrick’s Athletic are one the Hoops’ rivals operating yearly contracts as general policy but granting deals to their emerging stars has struck an early jackpot. Udinese’s interest in 18-year-old James Abankwah should translate into an initial €600,000 fee by the time he moves to Italy permanently in the summer.

However, that last year’s leading scorer Georgie Kelly is on the verge of joining Plymouth Argyle as a free agent and his Bohemians teammate Ross Tierney moved to Motherwell without a transfer fee being payable highlights the short-term syndrome.

Bradley – voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Women’s Personality of the Year award – admitted the domestic product legs behind peers such as Norway and Sweden when it comes to image.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with his Dan McCaffrey Personality of the Year award during the SSE Airtricity / SWI Personality of the Year Awards. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“We have to be very careful,” cautioned the Hoops boss. “You can't demand certain fees if you're giving part-time contracts on 38 weeks per.

“If you then expect to get half a million for a player – that’s not going to happen.

“If you want the respect of clubs outside of this country, then you have to respect your contracts and what you're giving the players. It's quite simple.

“If half the players that leave here were in Scandinavia, would they be worth half a million? Of course they would. But that is because of the way they run their clubs and length of contracts.

“You can't have it both ways by telling players at the end of the year 'go sign on the dole but if someone comes in we want half a million’.

“Ross Tierney goes away and he's obviously a very, very good player but we have to understand the deals we're giving them.

“Teams respect that and you have to build it up over a period of time. We have been trying to do that for a number of years and we've done quite well in that regard.”

Bradley last week became the longest-serving Rovers manager in 50 years, overtaking John Giles' 2023 days in charge from 1977 to 1983.

“We were given time, got in what we wanted over the years and we've done okay in terms of success, producing internationals and moving on some players,” reflected the manager, appointed in 2016 at the age of 31.

“We’ve had some young players come through as well and hopefully we have more of them over the next three or four years as we have some really good ones coming.”