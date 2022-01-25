Cash-boost for FAI as Ireland to face Belgium in Aviva Stadium glamour friendly

The FAI have secured the world’s top-ranked team, Belgium, as glamour opponents for a money-spinning friendly on Saturday, March 26 at Aviva Stadium.

The all-star Belgian cast are ideal visitors to Dublin to glisten the association’s Centenary celebrations which end in June.

There will be a second home friendly, on Tuesday March 29, against Lithuania.

A routine monthly FAI board meeting, scheduled for later today, is due to discuss the international programme for 2022.

The FAI may opt to bundle the ticket sales as a duo or wrap them into a yearly bundle.

Ireland have Uefa Nations League games confirmed against Ukraine (Saturday, June 4), Scotland (Saturday, June 11) and Armenia (Monday, September 26), with a friendly preceding the summer series.

The winter World Cup in Qatar has distorted the traditional annual calendar, meaning no fixtures in October but there will be a double header friendly in November, one of which is at home

Qatar was supposed to be the destination for Belgium during the March get-together but they have opted out. Regardless, Roberto Martinez – who was last week blocked by the Belgian FA in job-sharing his duties with a return to Everton – has indicated the next internationals will be used to blood new players.

Against that backdrop, there is no guarantee that Belgium will bring all of their household names to Dublin. The likes of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) have been to the fore in their ascent to top spot in Fifa’s rankings, ahead of Brazil and France.

Finishing third at 2018 World Cup semi-finals, either side of quarter-final appearances at the Euros, has kept them at the summit at the end of four successive years.

Noting that the March window, coming so close to the business end of club season, is the most arduous for players, Martinez wants to pace Belgium’s build-up to the Qatar finals. Like Ireland, they have six Uefa Nations League games between June and September, having been pooled with Netherlands, Poland and Wales in League A.

“It will be an opportunity to develop players, not for 2022 but for 2026,” Martinez told La Tribune about the March window, initially in the context of a trip to the Middle-East.

“This is a project we have been working on for a long time. We will leave with players who could reach their best level for 2026. Players born between 1997 and 2008. It's important to see these players in a scheme where they will be given a big role. It's different from seeing a young player sitting next to a player who has 100 caps.

Martinez cited the benefits accrued from the 2020 friendlies against Ivory Coast and Switzerland as justification for choosing this strategy.

“We saw certain players for the first time,” he affirmed. "Alexis Saelemaekers, Zinho Vanheusden, Hans Vanaken and Leander Dendoncker. They had to take on leadership roles and it's important to give them the keys to the team."

"In June and September, we will have six Nations League games against big teams from Europe.

“And in these six games, it will be a good opportunity to mix those who have 'performed' in March with those who have already proven everything at the Devils. That's when we will finalise the list for Qatar 2022.