Former Celtic boss Wim Jansen has died aged 75

He was Hoops boss between 1997 and 1998, winning the Premiership title to prevent Old Firm rivals Rangers making it a record-breaking 10 in a row.
Former Celtic boss Wim Jansen has died aged 75

Celtic scorer Henrik Larsson celebrates with his manager Wim Jansen after winning the 1998 Premier League Cup 2-0 against St Johnstone at Parkhead. Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen died aged 75 after battling dementia.

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 14:02
James Whelan

Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died aged 75, Feyenoord have confirmed.

Jansen, associated with the Dutch club from the age of 10, had been living with dementia.

He was Hoops boss between 1997 and 1998, winning the Premiership title to prevent Old Firm rivals Rangers making it a record-breaking 10 in a row.

The former Feyenoord and Holland player also won the League Cup that season when Celtic beat Dundee United 3-0 at Ibrox.

Jansen, who signed Henrik Larsson for Celtic, left immediately after the end of the campaign and eventually returned to his first love Feyenoord.

The Rotterdam outfit said in a statement on Tuesday: "Feyenoord has learned with great sadness of the death of Wim Jansen, one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

"In Wim Jansen's biography 'Mastermind', which was published in October last year, it became clear that he was suffering from dementia.

"Although the intense sadness of course predominates, Jansen's family is at the same time relieved that he has been spared a long agony. The family is pleased that their Wim has been able to keep control until the last moment, they have informed the club."

They reflected on a line from his book, which read: "I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back. You could call it a blood tie."

More in this section

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Manchester United striker Anthony Martial set for Sevilla loan move
Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship - Ewood Park Football club doctor helps save second fan at a match this season
Vlahovic to choose Juventus over Arsenal - reports Vlahovic to choose Juventus over Arsenal - reports
<p>Kevin De Bruyne is determined not to ease up in the title race (John Walton/PA)</p>

Title race ‘not over’ – Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain intensity

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up